De La Hoya’s Mayweather 50-0 chaser aims for Canelo’s spot vs Makabu

March 30th, 2022

Floyd Mayweather record chaser Gilberto Ramirez is aiming to fight Ilunga Makabu fter Canelo Alvarez ended his hopes of facing Dmitry Bivol.

Ramirez, who is 43-0 and just seven wins from equaling Mayweather’s mighty 50-0 benchmark, is mandatory for Bivol.

However, the Russian has accepted an offer from Canelo Alvarez to trade blows on May 7 in Las Vegas instead.

This Pay Per View event means Ramirez is without a dance partner for his next bout. Therefore, the Oscar De La Hoya star is willing to gazump Canelo’s previous bid to challenge cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu.

The first Mexican to capture the world super-middleweight title wants to write Mexican boxing history again as the first from his country to be world cruiserweight champion.

Ramirez is rated as the Number two light heavyweight globally by both the WBA and WBO. He’s also number four with the IBF.

The Golden Boy fighter is ready to move on up and add to his growing boxing legacy.

“I’m’ always ready to take on anyone. I was hoping to make the Bivol fight but took another route,” pointed out Ramirez.

“It’s’ definitely disappointing. But I’m’ glad he got rewarded with Canelo. He’s’ a good guy and definitely has a chance to change his life forever.

“Now, moving forward, as always, I’m’ open to fighting anyone from light heavyweight to heavyweight. But why not start with cruiserweight?”

On discussions with De La Hoya regarding a possible move up 25 pounds, ‘Zurdo’ added: “Golden Boy did mention Makabu to me.

“If he has the balls to face me, I will snatch that WBC title from him with ease.

“Despite the weight difference, I would out-skill, out-speed, and out-fight him in every aspect.”

CRUISERWEIGHT

Makabu, 34, is the first and only native of the Democratic Republic Of The Congo to be a world boxing champion.

According to reports, ironically, he was all set to fight “Canelo” until boxing’s “rainmaker” shifted gears and chose Bivol as his next opponent.

Makubu captured his WBC Cruiserweight crown on January 31, 2020, when he defeated Michael Cieslak. He followed it up with two successful title defenses versus Olanreqaju Durodola (34-7) and Thabisco Mchunu (23-5).

The Congan won both by twelve-round decision.

