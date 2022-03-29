Floyd Mayweather unfazed by possible Gervonta Davis free agency

March 29th, 2022

Dave Mandell

Floyd Mayweather is unfazed by the possibility of losing his top fighter Gervonta Davis when his contract expires this spring.

Mayweather gave his opinion on whether Davis could leave Mayweather Promotions after his next fight.

Davis revealed his commitment to Floyd Mayweather is up after one more event against fellow Mayweather Promotions stablemate Rolando Romero.

The pair will fight for the WBA secondary lightweight crown on May 28th in New York.

“My contract is up. That’s why they want me to fight this clown [Rolando Romero] so bad.”

He added: “Lol, don’t start this [expletive],” in response to fans asking him if he’ll move on.

GERVONTA DAVIS FUTURE

Mayweather has now spoken openly about his long-standing and fruitful partnership with Tank potentially ending this year.

“Nothing lasts forever. I will always love Tank. I like him, love him and look at him as a son. He has to do what’s best for him,” Mayweather told Fighthype.com.

“I feel like I’ve done a great job thus far, building him and putting him in good fights, great fights. He’s steadily growing. He’s steadily learning. I’m proud of him.”

The news of a potential parting comes as a massive shock as Gervonta Davis seemed to be on course for superstardom.

Whether there’s another deal already in the pipeline remains open as massive fights loom for Davis.

As World Boxing News confirmed, Davis is in line to face the winner of George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney soon.

Davis is the regular champion. This scenario means the WBA will make him their next mandatory challenger to whoever comes out on top on June 5th.

First of all, Davis has to come through Romero, who held the interim title until the WBA pushed for one sold champion in each division.

“Two heavy hitters. Of course, Tank has more experience at this level at this particular time than Rolly,” said Mayweather in the FightHype chat.

“He talks a good game, but he also fights a good game because he’s undefeated.

“It’s a very exciting matchup between two heavy hitters. Everybody is anticipating this fight. This is going to be a blockbuster fight.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Controversy aside, Mayweather could now want Romero to win the collision as he will still be under his promotional banner after the PPV event.

Davis was a huge part of Mayweather’s promotional push that unified champion Stephen Fulton Jr. praised recently.

“Thanks to FloydMayweather for paving the way for young fighters who came from nothing. For showing us we can have it all with hard work and dedication,” added Fulton.

Maybe Fulton could be a replacement for Davis in the future?

