Tyson Fury sparring partner Jared Anderson off Wembley Stadium show

March 25th, 2022

American heavyweight Jared Anderson will no longer appear on the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte undercard despite the previous plan.

Anderson, who is not only Fury’s chief sparring partner but one of the most dangerous up-and-coming heavyweights in the world, suffered an injury.

A push to the UK audiences was in the pipeline to extend his knockout record. However, ‘The Real Big Baby’ says a rushed camp ended his hopes.

JARED ANDERSON

“To all my fans and supporters, I would like to personally apologize because I will no longer be able to fight on the Fury vs. Whyte undercard due to injury,” he explained.

“I rushed this camp, and now I have to go into hiding. I will be back ten times stronger. Yours truly, The Real Big Baby.”

Showcasing Anderson on the bill would have been a significant boost to future match-ups against British heavyweights for the youngster. Fights with Derek Chisora, Dillian Whyte, and others took speculation.

But for now, Anderson has to recover and come again. A summer fight on the undercard of another big show becomes a possibility.

FURY vs. WHYTE

The Fury vs. Whyte undercard is a little bare with less than a month to go. Only Isaac Lowe and Tommy Fury, both members of Team Fury, are confirmed for the card.

Matchroom Boxing, who represent Whyte, are not involved whatsoever. Promoter Eddie Hearn is not even sure if he’ll be able to attend himself.

Further additions will get added over the coming weeks, though, as Frank Warren and Top Rank attempt to sell the Pay Per View on both sides of the Atlantic.

