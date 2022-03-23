Motherf****r smart a**! – Oleksandr Usyk manager livid over Ukraine report

March 23rd, 2022

Mark Robinson

Oleksandr Usyk representative Egis Klimas let rip over an ESPN report that the heavyweight champion needed special permission to leave the country.

An article stating Usyk got clearance to cross the border to train for Anthony Joshua did the rounds on Tuesday. Usyk is in the country defending his homeland after Russia entered sovereign territory last month.

Klimas fired back after taking offense to what the report falsely stated. This reaction is not the first time ESPN got put through the wringer over recent articles.

The manager of the Ukrainian star didn’t hold back over what is a highly sensitive subject.

“You motherf*****r! You need to stop posting fake news about my fighters. I am telling you, stay AWAY from all of my fighters,” warned Klimas over the report.

He later added: “Let me tell you something smart a**. “First of all, Usyk does not need special permission to leave the country as he is the father of three children. It’s Ukrainian law.

“Before you post anything, check first,” Klimas pointed out.

ESPN hits the headlines more than previously these days over a percentage of reports that seemingly jump the gun or take credit for others who put out news first.

It happened with recent Canelo rumors when the Mexican superstar branded them ‘lies.’

“Nothing about my next fight is confirmed,” said Canelo. “I don’t even agree. I’m still negotiating.

“Don’t lie to people. The day everything is signed that day I’ll let them know. For now, there’s nothing concrete.”

OLEKSANDR USYK

In addition, Usyk has not released any official information regarding his next move as Ukraine continues to be under siege.

Usyk’s great friend Vasyl Lomachenko has already confirmed he wants to remain to fight after postponing a fight offer from George Kambosos Jr.

Lomachenko wants to revisit the opportunity later in the year once Ukraine is a safer place for his compatriots.

Regarding Usyk, the unified top division ruler has a rematch with Anthony Joshua in the pipeline. He will decide on taking the fight soon, either way.

Only then will his intentions be made public.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

