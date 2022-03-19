Gervonta Davis warned, ‘You get hit too much, I’ll whoop you!’

March 19th, 2022

Sean Michael Ham

Gervonta Davis moving up to super-lightweight would see a welcome wagon of potential suitors, one of which would be a former world champion.

Regis Prograis fired a warning to Davis if he decides to make 140 his permanent home. “Rougarou” would personally like to greet him if he does.

The former WBA ruler believes any future fight would be easy work against the Floyd Mayweather protege.

“I’ll whoop him,” Prograis told FightHubTV. “Too big, too fast, too strong. I got a chin. I stay active.

“He is a big puncher, he does have skills, he’s a southpaw. Sometimes he can be slick, but when he gets into fight mode.

“He’s kinda like the same person like me. He likes to fight. Once I get my rhythm, I think it would probably be a pretty comfortable fight.

“He gets hit a lot. You can’t get hit too much by me.”

Prograis has to come through Tyrone McKenna this weekend before any Davis fight could come to fruition. However, Prograis also believes he’s miles ahead of the Irishman.

“I’m levels above him,” Prograis said: “He’s never been to this level before, and he’s never been hit by me before.

“I guarantee you have never been hit by someone like me before!”

JACK CATTERALL

The should-be undisputed champion at super-lightweight, Jack Catterall, recently joined the same promotional band as Prograis.

Therefore, that encounter could be far more realistic than Gervonta Davis.

“Catterall will also have his eyes firmly focused on tomorrow’s WBC final eliminator between Regis Prograis and Tyrone McKenna. He believes that joining Probellum will play a key role in getting him a well-deserved second shot at world glory,” said a statement.

Catterall added: “I’ll be ringside again on Saturday night here in Dubai to closely watch Prograis against McKenna.

“I really fancy a fight with the winner. I can’t wait to get back in the ring and fight again.”

Beating Josh Taylor last time out, Catterall is in the form of his life and on course for a world title shot next.

GERVONTA DAVIS

Gervonta Davis fights Rolando Romero at lightweight and has a future at the higher weight limit to consider afterward.

Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Founding editor of World Boxing News since 2010. WBN has over one billion views on all platforms.

Attending over 200 events and scoring over 400 fights, Phil has overseen WBN to a quarter of a million followers on social media.