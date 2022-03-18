Mike Perez on cusp of world title shot after 40lbs drop from heavyweight

Trimmed down former Prizefighter winner and heavyweight contender Mike Perez has found a new lease of life at cruiserweight.

Perez, 36, is back this month in defense of a WBA ranking title with a shot at champion Arsen Goulamirian on the horizon.

The Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Dubai will be the venue for the clash between the Cuban and Czech Vasil Ducar.

They will fight for the cruiserweight intercontinental belt on Saturday, March 26.

Perez owns the title and will put it on the line for the first time. The West Indian won the crown last August 13 when he knocked out Tony Salam in the fourth round during their bout held in Dubai.

The veteran of four victories needs to continue to win to get a new title shot in the future.

He will face a less experienced and less renowned opponent. But he is a strong fighter who has never gotten knocked out. He stands toe to toe with any opponent.

The Czech, 32, defeated Nicolas Holcapfel by knockout in October.

The bout will be the main attraction of the evening, featuring some good fights and exciting boxing exhibitions.

LERENA

South African Kevin Lerena will fight Romanian Bogdan Dinu on March 26 for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Intercontinental Heavyweight title at the Emperors Palace in Kempton Park Gauteng, South Africa.

Lerena will be at home to dispute the vacant regional belt of the pioneer organization against an opponent with extensive experience in professional boxing as Dinu.

After a good performance in the cruiserweight category, the home fighter will be making his second fight at heavyweight.

His first fight at heavyweight was in December 2020, when he knocked out Patrick Ferguson in five rounds.

Dinu has been at heavyweight for years, and at 35, he knows he has a great opportunity against Lerena.

In his most recent bout, the Romanian contested the WBA interim championship against Daniel Dubois. Dinu has faced good opponents such as Kubrat Pulev and Jarrell Miller, which is advantageous in his experience.

Lerena has a record of 26 wins, one loss, and 13 knockouts. Dinu has 20 wins, three losses, and 16 knockouts.

