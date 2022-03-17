Adrien Broner amateur record overlooked, more than 300 victories

March 17th, 2022

Jose Pineiro

Adrien Broner possesses one of the best amateur records of all time if you take what his former trainer states of the fighter.

Broner may be out of action now, but his tenure in the sport may not truly get appreciation. That might now happen until he retires from the sport.

Even though he’s probably halfway there right now due to out-of-the-ring activities, Broner is still considered an active boxer.

He also commands a name for potential Pay Per View offerings.

Fighting early last year and shaking off a four-year winless streak, ‘The Problem’ remains hunted by some of the lesser names in the division as a big-name stepping stone.

ADRIEN BRONER PEDIGREE

The controversial figure may warrant that due to his out-of-the-ring misdemeanors. But added to that is his lack of interest in taking purses under one million dollars.

But Broner holds pedigree not many are willing to speak about today.

He’s a four-weight world champion and ruled in the super-featherweight, lightweight, super-lightweight, and welterweight divisions. However, his amateur record goes entirely unnoticed.

Before turning pro at 18, Broner amassed a stunning 300 victories in the unpaid code. Those triumphs came against only 19 losses, according to various sources.

On-off trainer Mike Stafford corroborated Broner’s record in several interviews, meaning the American had one of the best US amateur records of all time.

LOMACHENKO

Compared to Vasyl Lomachenko, who had a great run in the head guard and vest, Broner is still off the mark, though.

Loma won 396 bouts to one lone loss and won a world title in just his third fight against Gary Russell Jr.

Taking 21 fights to pick up his first notable strap, Broner wasted no time going through the weights at will.

It took Marcos Maidana six fights into his world championship run to halt the impressive 2011 World Boxing News Young Fighter of the Year.

Since then, it’s all mainly gone pear-shaped for Broner. His record since then is 7-3-1. That first defeat seems to be the catalyst to the wheels coming off for the Cincinnati fighter.

Money, fame, and notoriety follow him wherever he goes. However, nobody will ever be able to take away his achievements.

Also, he’s one of only a few four-weight world champions in the sport.

Let’s hope Adrien Broner can get back in the ring this year and shake off those demons once and for all.

