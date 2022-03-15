Gervonta Davis and Errol Spence Jr. top huge Showtime 2022 schedule

March 15th, 2022

Gervonta Davis and Errol Spence Jr. lead the way as Showtime confirms an extensive lineup of events from now until July.

Today, SHOWTIME Sports and Premier Boxing Champions announced nine boxing events across the first half of 2022, featuring some of the sport’s most accomplished and dynamic stars in highly competitive matchups.

The lineup pits champions against champions and top contenders against top contenders to form a most ambitious schedule.

The robust lineup includes:

Nine marquee events across five months featuring 21 undefeated fighters.

Two world championship unification bouts. One for all four world title belts and the coveted title of Undisputed Champion.

Plus, one for three world title belts. Seven world championship matches with at least 13 world title belts at stake and three world title eliminators.

All of the top-six ranked super welterweights fighting in seven weeks.

Several pivotal crossroads battles from super bantamweight to super middleweight also feature, with an average of two events per month through July.

GERVONTA DAVIS & ERROL SPENCE JR

The massive schedule features the sport’s biggest stars: Errol Spence, Jr., Gervonta “Tank” Davis, Jermell Charlo, David Benavidez, and Jermall Charlo.

There are also 18 fighters aged 27 years and younger, including unified world champion Stephen Fulton, Jr., and highly regarded, undefeated welterweight contender Jaron “Boots” Ennis.

With this emphasis on youth and kingmaking, SHOWTIME Sports and Premier Boxing Champions are well-positioned to carry the sport into the future.

Other high-stakes matches will be announced as individual fight cards fill out.

Stephen Espinoza, President of Sports and Event Programming, said: “It’s a good time to be a boxing fan and SHOWTIME viewer with so many high-level, consequential matchups on our schedule.

“We continue to grow the sport at every level. We grow from our grassroots SHOBOX series to crowning unified and undisputed champions across boxing’s deepest divisions.

“You have to consider the competitive nature of these fights and the star power of fighters. Errol Spence, Jr., ‘Tank’ Davis, David Benavidez, the Charlo brothers, and the youthful vitality of Stephen Fulton, Jr., Jaron Ennis, and Brandun Lee, it’s never been clearer that SHOWTIME is the destination for the most compelling fights.

“It will be for years to come. This SHOWTIME Boxing lineup is hands down the most potent of any network or platform in 2022.”

SHOWTIME SCHEDULE

· March 26 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

The Armory, Minneapolis, Minn.

Tim Tszyu vs. Terrell Gausha, Super Welterweight Bout

Michel Rivera vs. Joseph Adorno, Lightweight Bout

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Juan Jose Velasco, Super Lightweight (142 LBS) Bout

· April 9 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

The Theatre at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas

Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora, WBC Super Welterweight Interim Title

Tony Harrison vs. Sergio Garcia, Super Welterweight Bout

Kevin Salgado vs. Bryant Perrella, Super Welterweight Bout

· April 16 – SHOWTIME PPV

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas, WBC, WBA & IBF Welterweight World Championship Unification

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING (preceding PPV):

Radzhab Butaev vs. Eimantas Stanionis, WBA Welterweight Title Bout

Brandun Lee vs. Zachary Ochoa, Super Lightweight Bout

· May 14 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Los Angeles

Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castaño II, Undisputed IBF, WBA, WBC & WBO Super Welterweight World Championship Unification

Jaron Ennis vs. Custio Clayton, IBF Welterweight Eliminator

· May 21 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Phoenix

David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux, Super Middleweight Bout

Yoelvis Gomez vs. Jorge Cota, Super Welterweight Bout

· May 28 – SHOWTIME PPV

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero, WBA Lightweight World Championship

· June 4 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Minneapolis

Stephen Fulton, Jr. vs. Danny Roman, WBO & WBC Super Bantamweight World Championship

David Morrell vs. Kalvin Henderson, WBA Super Middleweight World Title

· June 18 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Houston

Jermall Charlo vs. Maciej Sulecki, WBC Middleweight World Championship

· July 9 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

San Antonio

Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas, WBC Featherweight World Championship

The SHOWTIME Sports boxing schedule features seven SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® and two significant SHOWTIME PPV events.

Premier Boxing Champions present all events.