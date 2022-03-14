‘Manny Pacquiao win helped me, but I want the best Errol Spence’ – Ugas

March 14th, 2022

Ryan Hafey

Victory over Manny Pacquiao broke down the doors that kept Yordenis Ugas from facing the best two fighters in the division – Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford.

After retiring the Filipino legend, Ugas get his dream unification clash with Spence next month – but says he’s here on merit.

“It’s been a long, hard road. I had to go through a lot to get to where I am today,” said Ugas. “The Pacquiao fight helped me get to where I am today but make no mistake, I made it here because of my hard work, my resilience, and my skills.

“I’m ready to prove that once again at the AT&T Stadium,” he added.

On what kind of Errol Spence Jr. he expects after a couple of years of setbacks, Ugas stated: “I’ve been waiting for the best Spence to reappear for two years now.

“I was well aware that he had to overcome a terrible accident. After that, the surgery on his eye was nothing. I knew he could overcome that.

“Whoever wins this fight is going to be the king of this division. The one that calls the shots from now on.”

ERROL SPENCE JR SHOT

Ugas wanted to point out that his persistence led to facing Pacquiao and secured the shot at Spence.

“I not only accepted this fight, but I also pushed for this fight because I want to fight the best.

“Here we are, two of the best welterweights in the world. I want the biggest challenges. I’m here, and I’m ready to prove that everything I’ve done so far wasn’t a fluke at all.

“You know how long I’ve been calling for this fight and how long I’ve wanted this fight? Four years.

“I have wanted this for so long. Spence is one of the best in the world, and I’m so glad that I get to face him as I’ve wanted for the past four years.”

A win for Ugas would end any doubt regarding the significant player in the division. Terence Crawford would then have to consider working with Premier Boxing Champions to get his undisputed opportunity.

