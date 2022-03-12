Super featherweight champ feels he beats Canelo and Floyd Mayweather

Super featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson is so confident in his ability that he says he’d beat Canelo Alvarez and Floyd Mayweather.

After a head-to-head with upcoming opponent Oscar Valdez, Stevenson made the remarks theoretically.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

He said that Canelo would face defeat in the same division. Also, Mayweather would go down if they met in the same vein years ago.

The last time Floyd Mayweather campaigned at 130 pounds back in 2001, over twenty years ago. However, if Stevenson was around then, he says Mayweather would not have held on to his perfect record.

“I am my own fighter. I got my own game plan in my brain, and I know how this is going to go,” Stevenson told FightHub TV.

“I’m going to go out there and execute it. It’s cool he’s got Canelo there [giving him advice], but he can’t get in the ring and fight for him. Even if he [Canelo] could, I feel like if me and Canelo are at the same weight, I beat him.”

Asked if he was sure, he added: “Yeah, me personally because I’m a great boxer. I feel like Floyd [Mayweather] picked him apart. And I feel like me personally, I would do the same.

“At the end of the day, people are going to hate me for saying that. I don’t really care. It is what it is, but I’ve just got to be honest. Like, I’m that confident in myself.”

Later in the interview, Stevenson mentioned Floyd Mayweather and added the same sentiments as a hypothetical Canelo fight.

“I just feel like I’m so confident in myself I don’t care who it is. But I feel like if you asked me if I beat Floyd Mayweather back in the day, I would say yes.

“I truthfully really believe that. I’m not just saying. That’s how I feel about myself.”

POUND FOR POUND

Stevenson is on the verge of two-weight title history in a unification with Valdez that puts him in the pound-for-pound picture.

Currently rated 24 by World Boxing News, Stevenson will be pushing the top ten with a triumph in Las Vegas on April 30.

Tipped by many as a future star of the sport, facing Valdez indicates why the Olympic bronze medalist features so highly in the conversation regarding the next generation of Pay Per View headliners.

With fighting talk aimed at the likes of Canelo and Floyd Mayweather, though, Stevenson will certainly keep hitting column inches in the meantime.

