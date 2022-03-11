Gervonta Davis the best fighter since Floyd Mayweather – Marcos Maidana

March 11th, 2022

Sean Michael Ham

Gervonta Davis takes the honor of being the best fighter on the planet since the retirement of the great Floyd Mayweather in 2015.

That’s the view of former two-time Floyd Mayweather opponent Marcos Maidana.

The Argentinian is a big fan of three-weight ruler Davis, Mayweather’s star Pay Per View headliner, following his paycheck blueprint.

Davis has won belts at super-featherweight, lightweight, and super-lightweight, the same trajectory as Mayweather did in his career from 1996.

It’s certainly possible that ‘Tank’ will end up being a five-weight king, just like the “Money” man was after beating Maidana in 2014.

Maidana, who lost a close first fight to Mayweather before taking a boxing lesson in the second, sees Davis taking over the sport.

Asked who he believes will dominate the 147-pound division, where Davis isn’t even involved yet, Maidana gave his surprising answer.

“At this level, they are all good, tough fighters,” Maidana told FightHype. “[Errol] Spence and [Terence] Crawford they are the same, but the most [best] even though he’s not in that division is Gervonta Davis.

Asked why he believes that, Maidana added: “For his killer instinct and his punch.”

The boxer-turned promoter concluded: “That’s exactly what the sports needs.

“More fighters who fight like that because a lot of fighters are just walking around in boxing. It’s more of a business than a sport.”

GERVONTA DAVIS UNDISPUTED

Titles are at the top of the list for David and his team consisting of Mayweather and Leonard Ellerbe. However, the emphasis is always on filling out arenas and putting the sport on the map.

The victories will come at the right time, not before. Only when Davis, Ellerbe, and Mayweather believe they are the correct and strategic move.

All three get criticism for that game plan, but nobody can argue that it’s not working. Gate receipts for Tank events are always impressive no matter where he fights.

Next up is a spring battle with Rolando Romero which will cement an undisputed opportunity with the winner of George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney.

Should Davis come through unscathed, the WBA expects to order a mandatory fight by the first months of 2023.

Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Founding editor of World Boxing News since 2010. WBN has over one billion views on all platforms.

Attending over 200 events and scoring over 400 fights, Phil has overseen WBN to a quarter of a million followers on social media.