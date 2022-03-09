Manny Pacquiao hot debate opens up following Errol Spence Jr. comments

March 9th, 2022

Ryan Hafey

Manny Pacquiao would not be a pushover fight for Errol Spence Jr. – even if the Filipino boxing legend made a sensational return to the ring.

That’s according to his legion of devoted fans, those following the ‘Pacman’ religiously during 25 years in the sport.

A hot debate opened up after Spence commented that a fight between the pair would be a considerable mismatch due to Pacquiao’s aging body.

Spence had said: “This is going to be a great fight. Ugas always come to compete. With all respect to Pacquiao, I’m a far different fighter than Pacquiao, and at this point, I’m a better fighter.

“You keep bringing up Pacquiao, but that’s like Larry Holmes fighting Ali [mismatch] or Terry Norris beating up Sugar Ray Leonard. Or [Marcos] Maidana [when he was] beating up Erik Morales.

“Pacquiao is way past his prime. It was the passing of the torch to myself, but I missed the opportunity, so I’m just going to put on a great performance.”

No sooner had WBN put out the comments had the Manny Pacquiao Army backed their man to the hilt.

“You had your chance. You bottled it. Now you call him out when he’s retired. Go fight Bud [Crawford],” said one.

Another added: “You’re crazy. In Pacquiao’s prime, he reached an eight-division champion. You’re in your prime, but you’re not even close to his achievement.

“Fighting an old man is a mismatch.”

A third said: “Man, these wack boxers wanna call out Pacman when he is old.”

There were plenty more in the same vein.

MANNY PACQUIAO ELECTION

Pacquiao currently has a Presidential election taking up his time. However, rumors are surfacing that a boxing return is on the cards if he loses.

Should his bid to reach the top of the political mountain in his home country fail, Pacquiao could head back to the sport by the summer.

The election takes place on May 9th, just two days after Canelo Alvarez battles Dmitry Bivol in Las Vegas.

In concluding, one Manny Pacquiao fan warned Spence of what might come after Yordenis Ugas.

“Wait after he loses the election. He will smash your eyes excessively in the aftermath of the election loss!”

Strong words. Don’t mess with those Manny Pacquiao fans, for sure.

