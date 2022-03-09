Floyd Mayweather style beating awaits Canelo if they meet, says Charlo

March 9th, 2022

Tom Casino

Floyd Mayweather remains the only man to beat Canelo Alvarez through an extensive career. Unified champion Jermell Charlo is sure he can be the second.

If the pair ever met inside the ropes, the super-welterweight king promised to beat Canelo Floyd Mayweather style.

Charlo also stated the weight conditions for a potential matchup.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER WIN

“I sure wish I could be the guy to fight Canelo,” Charlo told Brian Custer on The Last Stand Podcast. “Canelo, come to 158. I can easily make 158.

“I’ll put a boxing lesson on him, just as great as Floyd Mayweather did. It’s time they put some respect on my name in the boxing world.”

The one big problem with Canelo vs. Charlo is that the Mexican superstar recently committed his immediate future to DAZN.

Launching a Pay Per View platform they promised never to do, DAZN holds the rights to Canelo for his subsequent three events.

Russian Dmitry Bivol steps up on May 7th in a controversial choice of opponent. Gennadiy Golovkin looks set for a trilogy battle in September 2022.

The third spot remains open at the moment. A forwarded date of May 6th currently sits on the calendar. It will go to whoever can put themselves in the shop window from now until then.

Sadly for Charlo, it won’t be him unless he signs with DAZN in the meantime. The next viable slot for a Premier Boxing Champions fighter is September 2023.

If Canelo agrees on a new deal with Showtime PPV next year, Charlo could be in with a shot. But it wouldn’t be at 158 pounds.

Now campaigning at 168 and 175 exclusively, Canelo is looking further up to cruiserweight, not looking back near the middleweight division.

Therefore, Charlo has slim to no chance of ever sharing the ring with Canelo. That’s unless he’s willing to move up to at least the 168 limit.

Brother Jermall stands a better opportunity at this point.

DAZN DEAL

Meanwhile, DAZN bosses are purring at the prospect of having Canelo at the forefront of a PPV campaign that never should have been.

“We’re delighted to continue growing our long-term partnership with Canelo. With a spectacular fight between the pound-for-pound king and a very tough and determined champ in Dmitry Bivol,” said Ed Breeze, DAZN EVP, Rights.

“Both fighters were eager for this battle. We’re thrilled to make it happen around the world on DAZN as well as in the U.S. & Canada by way of the introduction of DAZN PPV.

“It’s a truly mega matchup, and we look forward to broadcasting it to fight fans all over the globe.”

Despite the buzz, Canelo vs. Bivol is coming under fire due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

