Floyd Mayweather chaser Gilberto Ramirez [43-0] frozen out of title picture

March 8th, 2022

The recent announcement of Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol came as bad news for the Floyd Mayweather record chaser Gilberto Ramirez.

‘Zurdo’ had hoped to add Bivol to his outstanding record and move to 44-0 with victory over the Russian. A triumph would have taken him to just six wins behind Mayweather’s 50-0 benchmark.

But despite consistently calling out Bivol, Ramirez is left behind by the May 7th extravaganza in Las Vegas.

Ramirez disputes any offers made by Bivol after the light-heavyweight champion mentioned his name previously.

“I don’t know why he’s saying they offered a fight to me,” Ramirez stated regarding Bivol. “But he must be really confused.

“To be clear, there was never a contract that they sent to my team or Golden Boy for a fight. Unlike how a contract got delivered to him and his team from Golden Boy for the December bout.

“I’m confused why he continues to be a pawn and create false narratives and tries everything to hide from this fight.

“It’s just a matter of time before that belt comes to where it belongs.”

The first Mexican to capture the World super middleweight title, Ramirez is a former World Boxing Organization (WBO) Champion. He earned his title shot against Bivol by winning his WBA Title Eliminator versus Yunieski Gonzalez.

WBO ruler Joe Smith Jr. is another target for Ramirez. However, the ‘Working Man’ is set to battle WBC and IBF champion Artur Beterbiev in a unification this summer.

That leaves Ramirez with no options whatsoever at 175 as all titleholders in the division.

“After Bivol, Joe Smith is my next target since he has my belt (WBO) that I had at 168 pounds,” Ramirez remarked before the confirmation of Beterbiev vs. Smith.

“I am the best light heavyweight out there, and it’s not even close. There’s a reason why these champs are scared to call my name.

“But soon, they won’t have a choice. I would end Smith in less than six rounds,” he added.

Oscar De La Hoya’s new hope will have to look elsewhere for his next target, most likely a non-title fight until the two battles involving belts conclude to open up a two-weight title opportunity.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER RECORD

Whatever happens, Ramirez will be a big favorite to hit 44-0 upon his return. He then stands just a handful of wins from Floyd Mayweather.

