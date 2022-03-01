Fears former heavyweight champion Klitschko’s may not survive Kyiv battle

March 1st, 2022

Fears for the safety of former heavyweight champions Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko are genuine as a Russian convoy heads to the Ukrainian capital.

Vitali, the Mayor of Kyiv, and his younger brother Wladimir attempt to defend their country by taking up arms.

But there’s a real sense of dread emerging from Ukraine over the safety of the two ex-boxers.

Reports are surfacing that both may be targeted in the conflict and may not survive an escalation of combat in Kyiv.

A 40-mile long precession of vehicles is on its way to where Vitali and Wladimir are based. Many boxing community members aired their views on possibly the worst loss of life outside of the boxing ring at one time.

Not only are the Klitschko’s in Ukraine, but several other fighters have also taken up weapons to fight alongside their leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

They include Vasyl Lomachenko, Oleksandr Usyk, and Serhii Bohachuk.

Mary Ann Owen, a prominent photographer, said: “Oleksandr Usyk returned to his home country of Ukraine. He went back the moment he heard of Russia’s potential invasion.

“But he could have stayed in the UK. He could have been comfortable spending the millions that he earned winning the heavyweight crown from Anthony Joshua.

“What a hero. Stay safe, champ.”

HEAVYWEIGHT HERO

Promoter Lou DiBella, a Hall of Famer, added: “Exhausted, heroic, resolute, willing to die to protect Ukraine’s independence and future.

“God bless Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. The world can not stand by and watch mass murder and the extinguishment of freedom on live TV!”

Residents of Kyiv are bracing themselves for the biggest onslaught so far during the war, with several boxers in the firing line.

Speaking to Anderson Cooper of CNN, Vitali Klitschko reiterated what his people were fighting against right now.

“We were in the USSR. But we don’t want the Russian empire back. We see our future as a democratic modern European country.”

