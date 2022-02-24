Oleksandr Usyk debunks Tyson Fury ‘ducking’ claim, offers street fight

February 24th, 2022

Oleksandr Usyk defended his reputation by giving Tyson Fury both barrels for comments about their potential undisputed clash.

Usyk is unhappy with Fury doing his usual social media trick of blaming everybody else for big-money fights falling apart.

The unified heavyweight champion has offered to settle beef begun by the WBC ruler in an all-out street fight with no gloves.

Earlier this year, talks between the pair broke down when Anthony Joshua failed to agree on a severance package to step aside. Usyk was on board to face either if a deal was at all possible.

The one thing that people can always say about Usyk is that he is a man of integrity who follows through with any agreements.

On the other hand, Fury has a history of pulling out fights. Usyk chose to comment when ‘The Gypsy King’ went too far.

OLEKSANDR USYK

“He’s lying. I never duck anybody. If he wants, I can fight him right now, with bare knuckles in the street,” Usyk told Behind the Gloves.

“In all my career, I never ducked anybody. I even went to Russia, into Moscow [to fight and defeat Murat Gassiev in the World Boxing Super Series].

“I have been to Moscow to fight when national relations were very tight, and I could have had big problems there.

“But I went to Russia. I showed the people I have no fear.”

For now, Fury has to deal with a mandatory battle with Dillian Whyte. Despite both men handing in WBC contracts, there are still doubts about the UK collision.

If Usyk were in the other corner, this would certainly not be the case.

FURY vs. WHYTE

Asked his opinion on how the Fury vs. Whyte Pay Per View will go down, Usyk responded: “It’s boxing. Anything can happen.

“But I think Fury will take it seriously. My opinion would be that he will win that fight.”

Oleksandr Usyk has a rematch with Joshua to conclude his obligations to the former champion this spring or summer.

Once out of the way and provided Fury beats Whyte, the pair will undoubtedly attempt to avoid any further stipulations by facing each other later this year.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

