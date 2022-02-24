Jose Pedraza heads into Jose Ramirez clash with crowd-pleasing intentions

February 24th, 2022

Top Rank

Jose “Sniper” Pedraza has reached boxing’s pinnacle twice before. A former junior lightweight and lightweight world champion, Pedraza (29-3, 14 KOs) hopes to join an elite list of Puerto Rican fighters to win world titles in three weight classes.

He can take a giant leap towards that goal when he battles former unified world champion Jose Ramirez in a 12-round junior welterweight main event Friday, March 4 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. The winner will be positioned to fight for a world title later this year.

The entire Ramirez-Pedraza card will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+.

This is what Pedraza had to say after a recent training session in Puerto Rico.

“We have the title in our sights, and at this point, only the best are left standing on the road to the world championship. March 4 against Ramírez will be a very important fight, since the winner will be ready to challenge for a world title. That’s why I feel like this is a world title match. March 4 against Ramírez, this is all or nothing.”

“Facing a Mexican warrior like Ramírez and being part of the historic rivalry between Mexico and Puerto Rico is something very important and a great responsibility. At the same time, it’s a great thrill to give the fans a legendary match that they will remember forever. I want to put up a great fight. I want to give the fans a war.”

“My goal since moving up to 140 pounds has been to win a world title to add myself to the select group of Puerto Rican champions in three weight divisions. I want to be in that group along with ‘Tito’, Cotto, Gomez, Camacho, and Vázquez, among others. I already feel that my body is acclimated to the division, and now I am ready to achieve my goal.”

“Representing Puerto Rico means a lot to me. Since the beginning of my boxing career, I have always felt the support of my Island, and that is why every single time I get in the ring, I have my people in my heart. I always feel the good wishes and good vibes of my people, and that is why I always dedicate my fights to my island.”