Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Pay Per View, TV, pricing, undercard update

February 23rd, 2022

World Boxing News provides an update on the WBC heavyweight title Pay Per View and undercard featuring Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte.

After an unprecedented one-sided back-and-forth contract situation, Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte will finally trade blows this spring.

Whyte signed off on deal at the final hour after ignoring Fury since Frank Warren and Top Rank secured a world record purse bid.

The fight will happen in late April or May, potentially at Wembley Stadium or an arena in the UK.

What do we know so far about the date, venue, undercard, and TV?

At the moment, there are dates bandied around. One is April 23rd at Wembley Stadium. However, for me, this isn’t a stadium fight. They could struggle to fill an arena that big and may be better off considering somewhere smaller.

But at the same time, there’s a big hole where $41 million used to be before the purse bid. That needs to be filled and more. Therefore, that’s why Wembley with cheaper ticket pricing is on the table.

FURY VS. WHYTE UNDERCARD

The rights to arrange who appears are in complete control of Top Rank and Frank Warren. Eddie Hearn has no involvement in the fight or with Whyte, other than an advisory capacity for this one.

Regarding who will fight on the bill, Tommy Fury has already put himself forward.

US heavyweight Jared Anderson, confirmed for sparring with Fury, is also on the list of potentials.

European welterweight champion David Avanesyan previously declared himself on the card when he thought it was at Manchester Arena in March.

However, Avanesyan will have to be re-approved before looking forward to a title defense on Fury vs. Whyte.

Warren could consider adding either Daniel Dubois, Joe Joyce, or both to the bill as they keep their fingers crossed about facing Fury in the future.

FURY vs. WHYTE TV NETWORK

TV for the most expensive heavyweight fight in British history will be a UK-USA Pay Per View affair.

BT Sport Box Office lead the broadcast in the UK. ESPN PPV takes the reins across the Atlantic.

Going out on a limb, pricing for Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte will retail at the usual $24.95 for BT Sport. Raising that to $29.95 due to the sheer scale of cash laid out on the fight could be detrimental to sales but cannot be completely ruled out.

At the same time, ESPN will more than likely drop their $79.99 asking price for Fury’s trilogy battle with Deontay Wilder.

United States fans can potentially look towards knocking $20 to $30 off that price at around $49.99 to $59.99 for the WBC battle.

Top Rank will need far more American-based fighters to justify any PPV tag for Fury vs. Whyte anyway.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.