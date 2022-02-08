Canelo vs Gennadiy Golovkin III for undisputed title remains May 7 option

February 8th, 2022

As WBN reported in November of last year, undisputed Canelo Alvarez remains on course to fight Gennadiy Golovkin for the third time in 2022.

The possibility arose after Canelo became the four-belt champion at super-middleweight.

World Boxing News predicted Golovkin would be in the frame on the back of a superb win over Caleb Plant in Las Vegas.

In the eleventh round, the Mexican superstar bludgeoned the IBF titleholder to claim all four belts at the 168-pound limit.

Canelo slowly broke Plant down throughout the fight with a steady diet of body shots. Overall, 53 of his 117 landed punches were to the body. Moreover, he landed 40 percent of his power shots.

The formidable Canelo closed the show landing 9 of 14 power shots in the 11th round.

It was a history-making night for boxing’s biggest star. In addition to becoming the first undisputed 168-pound champion in history, he became just the sixth male undisputed champion in the four-belt era.

Add to that the first undisputed Mexican fighter in history.

Following the bout, foe Plant got taken to University Medical Center as a precaution.

UNDISPUTED

Golovkin is arguably the second fighter to defeat Canelo on the back of mentor Floyd Mayweather convincingly beating him in 2013.

In September 2017, the Kazakh puncher outfought Canelo, only to get robbed on the scorecards with a draw. A year later, Canelo put on a better performance to win.

However, the result was still in debate.

The future Hall of Famer is now 31. He’s already a four-division world champion.

“This means so much for the history of Mexico to become an undisputed champion,” Canelo said. “There are only six undisputed champions in history.

“It keeps me happy and very motivated to be one of the six.”

Golovkin was due to fight Ryota Murata in December 2021, as first reported by WBN’s Dan Rafael. The fight got called off due to logistical reasons and is yet to get rescheduled.

This scenario leaves GGG free to re-negotiate after appearing on a two-person DAZN list handed to Canelo’s trainer and manager, Eddy Reynoso.

Dmitry Bivol is the other name linked to the network. While Jermall Charlo and Ilunga Makabu are the PBC and Showtime options.

However, settling their score, which should be one win apiece, would be an excellent catalyst for Canelo and Golovkin to get it on again on May 7, 2022.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.