‘I’m in so much pain’ says Robert Easter Jr after taking multiple bullets

February 7th, 2022

@roberteaster_jr

After taking three bullets in a robbery, Robert Easter Jr. underwent emergency surgery in a Cincinnati hospital. From his hospital bed, he updated the worried boxing fraternity.

Hours after the shocking situation arose, Easter managed a solitary post to his followers.

“I’m in so much pain,” said the former lightweight champion.

Reports came out of Easter’s hometown of Toledo that criminals had stolen from the boxer and subsequently shot him three times.

They left him fighting for his life and in need of treatment that will hopefully save his life and his career inside the ring.

Responses to Easter’s post leave a somber tone to yet another bad incident happening to a well-known fighter.

YouTuber Elie Seckbach of ES News said: “Get well soon, champ.”

Another added: “I saw your name and lost it… much respect and love. I’m glad you are still alive and able to tweet. God’s the greatest. Get well.”

A third stated: “I hope you get well, and I hope they catch who shot you.”

ROBERT EASTER JR P4P

Easter was rated in the WBN Pound for Pound Top 50 when enjoying a four-fight spell as a world champion back in 2016.

Eventually, he lost the IBF title to Mikey Garcia but has twice fought for the unified belts at 135. He was due to return to the ring in 2022. However, he now has to focus on recovery from surgery.

Moving up to the super-lightweight division in 2019, Easter was linked to a rematch with Mikey Garcia this year. That is now well and truly on the backburner.

The 2012 Team USA Olympic alternative, who turned pro after missing out on the London Games, faces a lengthy spell out of action.

According to reports out of Toledo, Easter suffered bullet fragment damage to his arm. Whether this affects his future career is under a cloud until we know more.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010