Massive 400 pounds super-beast Iranian Hulk ready for UK fight on April 2

February 5th, 2022

The man who sends shivers down spines across the world, Sajad Gharibi – aka ‘The Iranian Hulk’ is ready to hit the UK for a record-breaking battle.

Weight close to 400 pounds, Gharibi trades blows with ‘The World’s Scariest Man’ Martyn Ford. The collision happens at the O2 Arena in London on April 2nd.

The fight is capturing worldwide attention for its sheer bulk as two men get ready to collide in what will have to be a reinforced ring.

Participating for Boxstars UK, Gharibi will bid to end talk of him being a myth. Questions have remained over the validity of some Instagram posts.

He now gets the chance to put all that to bed. Oh, and to punch Ford in the face for his trouble.

IRANIAN HULK

Discussing the fight, Gharibi updated fans as he went through a rigorous regime in the gym.

“I have nothing to lose. When no one has anything to lose This is very dangerous,” said Gharibi.

He added: “If you still look good at the end of your workout, you didn’t train hard enough.”

Boxstars combine celebrity with legend and charity as sportspeople from other codes also compete. Ex-footballer Jamie O’Hara is one.

They believe the show will enter the famous Guinness book and urge everyone interested to sign up for tickets.

“Records will be broken on the next show. Our headliners Martyn Ford and the Iranian Hulk will compete in the heaviest fight in history,” said Boxstars.

Labeling the headliner ‘The Heaviest Boxing Match in History,’ Ford vs. Gharibi is filled with intrigue.

“Bodybuilders and strongmen transitioning to combat sports have become a common theme in recent years as celebrity boxing continues to gain popularity,” they added.

World-famous MC Michael Buffer says the even has all the ingredients to give any avid boxing fan a night they won’t forget.

“Over the past 25 years, I have been involved in many major nights of boxing. Boxstar at the AO Arena in Manchester was up there with the best of them. It was an electric atmosphere,” stated the man with the ‘Let’s Get Ready To Rumble’ catchphrase.

EDDIE HALL

Former World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall, who himself will fight rival Thor Bjornsson this year, is looking forward to the fight.

“Having known Martyn for years, I can honestly say he’s one of these guys that does what he says he’s going to do.

“So if he says he’s going to beat the [expletive] out of the Hulk, then I expect the Hulk to get demolished. Literally the [expletive] to be beaten out of him.”

Celebrity punisher Ant Middleton of SAS fame – added: “Considering these two individuals are absolutely massive in their own right, there’s no doubt this fight will be one for the history books.”

