Amanda Serrano, Katie Taylor discuss historic P4P battle at MSG

February 3rd, 2022

Michelle Farsi

Years in the making, one of the the biggest fights ever in women’s boxing between the pound-for-pound #1 and #2 fighters of the world is one that will not only make boxing history, but women’s sports history.

MSG has hosted thousands of fights through its illustrious years, beginning more than a century ago on July 17, 1882; now, 140 years later, this matchup finally marks the very first time two female fighters are headlining a combat sports event at ‘The World’s Most Famous Arena’.

Irish icon Taylor (20-0 6 KOs) puts all the Lightweight belts on the line for the sixth time since winning them in June 2019 in a war with Delfine Persoon and seeing off the Belgian in a rematch in England before repelling the challenges of Miriam Gutierrez, Natasha Jonas, Jennifer Han and Firuza Sharipova – and there’s added spice to the fight as Taylor holds a win over Amanda’s sister Cindy in Boston back in October 2018.

Puerto Rican sensation Serrano (42-1-1 30 KOs) already has an unrivalled legacy in the sport as a seven-weight World champion. The Brooklyn based champion enters the momentous bout in sparkling form after knocking out Daniela Bermudez last March, dominating Yamileth Mercado in August and overpowering Miriam Gutierrez in two separate cards co-starring Jake Paul. Amanda was the 2021 Female Fighter of the Year for DAZN, ESPN and WBC among others.

Taylor and Serrano came face-to-face at MSG for the first time since the fight was announced, and had the following to say:

Katie Taylor – undisputed World Lightweight champion

“I’ve had my eyes on Amanda Serrano and this is a fight I’ve been looking forward to for quite some time now.

“This is history right here and all of our hard work is going to be paid off for at this time.

“I think that this fight is the most exciting fight in the sport, not just female boxing. This really is the best fight in boxing right now.

“We are both great champions, she has a great record and she’s a great fighter. We have seen the likes of McCaskill and others; but I want to be the best fighter.”

Amanda Serrano – seven-weight World champion

“No time is better than right now. Happy Women and Girls in Sports Day … Women, we are changing the sport. I am honored to share the ring with Katie Taylor.

“I have to thank my coach for not accepting the first couple fights. He knew what I was worth and now we are working with MVP.

“I don’t need to talk bad about any of my opponents. I do all of my talking inside the ring.

“13 years, I’ve been professional and every other day I have wanted to quit… never did I imagine making the money I have today. I mean, headlining MSG, like what?”

Joel Fisher – EVP, MSG Marquee Events

“The reception and reaction to the fight when it was announced was incredible, everyone’s been really supportive, so I want to thank everyone for that. There’s no better place for this fight then Madison Square Garden, to make history, this is a long overdue fight and is the Mecca of boxing. This is where all the famous fighters, the biggest fights in the world have taken place, this is history, we are talking about history.”

“I’m sure that this fight between Amanda and Katie is going to really be something else, something to behold, it’s not only a great fight and history, the first time headlining the Garden, it’s just a great fight that people in boxing want to see. Forget about women just in general, this is just a great fight and it’s going to be a tremendous night.”