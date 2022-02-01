Trevor Bryan, Daniel Dubois await official WBA heavyweight title order

February 1st, 2022

Don King / Frank Warren

Trevor Bryan and Daniel Dubois stand poised to square off for the WBA secondary heavyweight title with an order from the organization due soon.

As part of their bid to have one champion in each division, the WBA is scrapping interim and secondary belts.

In possession of said top division version of the ‘regular’ strap, Bryan defended it on Saturday night before swiftly responding to a message from across the Atlantic sent by Daniel Dubois.

Dubois is in a mandatory position and next in line for a shot at the WBA title. The order comes after the governing body permitted Bryan to defend against the largely unknown Jonathan Guidry.

The unbeaten Bryan, 22-0, did more complex work than many probably imagined. The 32-year-old had to rely on the scorecards, which recorded a split decision victory for the New Yorker.

HEAVYWEIGHT ORDER

Dubois, 17-1, quickly acknowledged his future opponent’s victory before adding ominously: “But you are in my way. See you soon.”

Bryan readily accepted his next challenge. He indicated that he would be up an away fixture in a second defense of the belt he won by defeating Bermane Stiverne at the beginning of last year.

“Indeed we will, little homie,” responded the executor of 15 KOs. “Cause as I said, my campaign overseas will be starting very soon!”

Bryan signed off by borrowing the catchphrase of the voluble former heavyweight contender Shannon Briggs. Let’s Go, Champ!

Dubois quickly rose back to the top of the rankings following his first defeat to Joe Joyce during the pandemic. If they meet, ‘DDD’ will be a big favorite to win and set up a future encounter with Oleksandr Usyk.

The WBA will also order the Bryan vs. Dubois winner to battle Usyk by the end of 2023. Once that fight is in the books, their title mission will be complete.

