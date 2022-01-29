Junior Makabu makes weight as Canelo possibility looms with victory

January 29th, 2022

WBC

Junior Makabu came in three pounds under the limit for his WBC cruiserweight title defense as a fight with Canelo Alvarez remains a possibility.

The man who lost his first attempt at the strap against Tony Bellew got picked out by Canelo trainer Eddy Reynoso for a potential spring battle.

Should Canelo decide to fight at cruiserweight in a historic move, Makabu will get the nod provided he beats Thabiso Mchunu.

On Friday, both made weight for the Don King show.

“Congolese Ilunga Makabu will defend his World Boxing Council cruiserweight belt against his mandatory challenger, South African Thabiso Mchunu, on January 29 at the W.D. In Ohio, USA, Packard Music Hall on a billboard presented by legendary promoter Don King.

“Thabiso Mchunu assured that he will not miss this opportunity for the Cruiserweight belt, since the WBC ordered at its 59th convention that the winner of the fight face the super middleweight champion of the body, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, probably in May.

“The WBC cruiserweight champion since January 2020, Ilunga Makabu, 34, has a professional record of 28 wins, with 25 knockouts and two losses, while the challenger Thabiso Mchunu, 33, has a record of 23 wins, with 13 knockouts and five losses.

“This Friday, both warriors passed the official weigh-in. Makabu registered 197 pounds, while Mchunu was 198.5 pounds.”

Final weights and officials for the six-championship fight card are below.

WBC CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP – 12 ROUNDS

Ilunga Makabu – 197 lbs.

Thabiso Mchunu – 198½ lbs.

Referee: Harvey Dock (New Jersey). Judges: Steve Weisfeld (N.J.), Nathan Palmer (Indiana), Jamie Garayua (Ohio)

WBA HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP– 12 ROUNDS

Trevor Bryan – 268 lbs.

Jonathan Guidry – 246½ lbs.

Referee: Lonnie Scott (Ohio). Judges: Nathan Palmer (Indiana), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.), Brian Kennedy (Ohio)

NABA CRUISERWEIGHT TITLE – 10 ROUNDS

Johnnie Langston – 199½ lbs.

Nick Kisner – 198½ lbs.

Referee: George Nichols (California). Judges: Brian Kennedy (Ohio), Jamie Garayua (Ohio), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.)

NABA GOLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE – 10 ROUNDS

DaCarree Scott – 276½ lbs.

Ahmed Hefny – 216 lbs.

Referee: George Nichols (Calif.). Judges: Brian Kennedy (Ohio), Jamie Garayua (Ohio), Nathan Palmer (Indiana)

NABA WELTERWEIGHT TITLE – 10 ROUNDS

Cody Wilson – 145 lbs.

Tre’Sean Wiggins – 145½ lbs.

Referee: Lonnie Scott (Ohio). Judges: Steve Weisfeld (New Jersey), Brian Kennedy (Ohio), Jamie Garayua (Ohio)

NABA MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE – 10 ROUNDS

Michael Moore – 164 lbs.

Anthony Lenk – 159 lbs.

Referee: Harvey Dock (New Jersey). Judges: Jamie Garayua (Ohio), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.), Brian Kennedy (Ohio)

** Moore weighed in over the 160-lb. limit and is not eligible to win the title. **

