Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte drop $2.05m each into $4.1m winner bonus

January 28th, 2022

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte will drop a portion of their significant paychecks from a forthcoming heavyweight title clash into a pot for the winner.

The World Boxing Council confirmed that their ten percent bonus clause stands in the wake of Friday’s world record purse bid.

Therefore, Fury and Whyte will both take a hit on the guarantees so the winner can bag another $4 million.

This scenario means ‘The Gypsy King’ now gets $30m, and Whyte will take home just over $6 million.

In revealing the information, WBC chiefs said: “This Friday the purse bid to promote the fight between the World Boxing Council heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury; and interim champion Dillian Whyte, got held virtually.

“The winner of the rights to stage this important clash was Queensberry Promotions, with an amount of US$ 41,025,000.00.

“Matchroom Boxing made an offer of US$32,222,222.00

“Tyson Fury (31-0-1,22 Ko’s) comes from defending his crown on October 9 by defeating former world champion Deontay Wilder in a great fight.

“Dillian Whyte (28-2-0, 19 Ko’s) will come to this fight after defeating Russian Alexander Povetkin via a rematch in March of last year.”

Outlining the bonus clause, they added: “The World Boxing Council implemented an innovation some years ago. By having 10% of the amount as a bonus to the winner of the fight, thus giving great additional incentive interest.

“In this case, the winner will receive a bonus of US$ 4,102,500.00!

“Queensberry Promotions will release more details on the highly anticipated match between Fury and Whyte soon.”

TYSON FURY vs. DILLIAN WHYTE

Fury vs. Whyte will happen in the spring at a massive sports stadium in the United Kingdom. The fight represents a long-awaited homecoming for Fury, who had said he’d never again trade blows on home soil.

But that all changed once he defeated Deontay Wilder twice as American opponents dried up, and the WBC stipulated Whyte must get his shot.

Whoever comes out on top will not only get an extra $4.1m – but will be in pole position to challenge Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua for the undisputed heavyweight title.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.