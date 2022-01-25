Floyd Mayweather star gets a second bite of Gervonta Davis PPV cherry

Esther Lin

Gervonta Davis knows who his next opponent will be after receiving an order to defend his world title against his Floyd Mayweather stablemate.

In what will be a second bite of the cherry, “The Boxer Formerly Known as Rolly,” – Romero steps in to challenge for the strap.

As he likes to be known now, Roland Romero was initially due to face ‘Tank’ last year. He was forced to pul out until allegations of sexual assault saw all charges dropped.

Disillusioned but back in contention, Romero should be in the same ring as Davis by the end of the spring, provided that’s the intentions of Mayweather Promotions.

Davis vs. Romero is a Pay Per View offering on Showtime if mimicking the first effort.

GERVONTA DAVIS DEFENSE

Outlining their regulation, the WBA said: “The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee ordered the lightweight world title fight between champion Gervonta Davis and mandatory challenger Rolando Romero.

“The pioneer body sent the formal communication to both teams of both fighters. They will have 30 days to reach an agreement, which expires next February 24.

“Under WBA rules, the president and the Committee have the right to define a mandatory period at their discretion.

“In Davis’ case, it was conditioned to a nine (9) month mandatory defense period. As this period has expired, he must face Romero.

“The WBA had previously ordered the fight. But extra-sporting problems prevented it from taking place at that time.

“The Davis-Romero showdown marks another step in the WBA’s title reduction plan.”

As the former interim champion, Romero has to be given his chance as part of the title blueprint of dropping all secondary and third in line belts.

SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT

Also, the WBA announced super-bantamweight.

“The World Boxing Association (WBA) gave a deadline of 90 days, until next April 24, to carry out the mandatory bout between the super bantamweight super champion, Murodjon Akhmadaliev, and his mandatory challenger, Ronny Rios.

“Matchroom Boxing won the rights to organize the fight on May 24, 2021. However, the fight got suspended due to Covid-19.

“Akhmadaliev received special permission to defend against Jose Velazquez last November.

“Once they completed the voluntary defense, the Championships Committee sent the communication form to the company in charge of organizing the fight.

“They have the established deadline to promote the confrontation.

“Akhmadaliev is the 122 lbs world champion. He will face Rios, who occupies the first position in the ranking of the pioneer organization.”

