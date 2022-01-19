Heather Hardy returns to face Terri Harper on Wood vs Conlan bill

January 19th, 2022

Terri Harper will face former World Champion Heather Hardy for the vacant WBA Intercontinental Lightweight Title on the undercard of Leigh Wood’s WBA Featherweight World Title defence against Michael Conlan at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Saturday March 12, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding New Zealand and Australia).

Former WBC and IBO Super-Featherweight World Champion Harper (11-1-1, 6 KOs) returns to the ring for her first fight following the dramatic end of her title reign against the USA’s Alycia Baumgardner at the Utilita Arena Sheffield last November.

March 12 marks the first fight at Lightweight for Denaby Main’s Harper since 2019, and the 25-year-old has dreams of becoming a two-division World Champion and a potential showdown with Irish legend Katie Taylor who currently holds all of the belts at 135lbs.

Brooklyn’s Hardy (22-2, 4 KOs) previously held the WBO Featherweight World Title, losing the belt to seven-division champ Amanda Serrano (42-1-1, 30 KOs) in September 2019. ‘The Heat’ last fought in May 2021 when she was outpointed by Jessica Camara over eight rounds.

“I’m really excited for this fight,” said Harper. “Heather Hardy is a real icon in female boxing, when I first turned professional she was World Champion and I loved watching her fights. She’s super tough and always gives 100% in the ring. I used to ask Eddie if I could fight in the States, it’s my dream to fight there and when I was champion I’d have loved to have defended my title against her. She is a big name with a big following and I’m grateful for the opportunity to share a ring with her. I wish her all best in training camp and look forward to fight week.”

“I’ve been in the game a long time, and in last year or so I realised I was just going through the motions,” said Hardy. “I wasn’t in love anymore, I wasn’t obsessed. I got caught up in the business of the sport and it made me lose my heart. I’m genuinely grateful for this opportunity! Not everyone gets a second chance, especially at my age. I get to be on this stage, on this platform, with one more chance to show myself and the world what I can do.”

Tickets for Wood vs. Conlan are priced £40, £60, £80, £100, £150 and £300 (VIP).

Matchroom Fight Pass members will be able to purchase tickets from midday on Wednesday January 19. Priority ticket info will be emailed directly to eligible members.

General Sale tickets can be purchased via StubHub (www.stubhub.co.uk) from midday on Thursday January 20.