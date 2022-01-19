Thurman vs Barrios as WBC eliminator for Errol Spence makes zero sense

January 19th, 2022

Ryan Hafey

Keith Thurman says a Pay Per View with Mario Barrios will be a World Boxing Council welterweight title eliminator for Errol Spence Jr.

Despite neither boxer earning the right in the first place, there’s more than one reason why any WBC sanction makes zero sense.

Thurman has been out of action since July 2019 when losing to Manny Pacquiao. But ‘One Time’ hasn’t recorded a victory to his name for precisely three years.

Now, correct me if I’m wrong, but that is no grounds whatsoever to have Thurman involved anywhere near an eliminator.

Regarding Barrios, you only have to seek out the fact that he’s never fought at the weight to realize any stepping stone towards a title is yet to get earned.

At present, the whole possibility whiffs of organizers needing justification for the planned $74.95 PPV price tag for Thurman vs. Barrios on FOX.

ERROL SPENCE JR

Champion Errol Spence Jr., who also holds the IBF version, is on the verge of signing up for a three-belt unification. Later this year, WBA 147 ruler Yordenis Ugas has agreed to face ‘The Truth.’

Therefore, if Spence and Ugas collide and Thurman vs. Barrios is a WBC eliminator, the winner could conceivably be on the cusp of challenging for three world titles.

One glance at the current ratings would tell you that more deserving boxers are in the pecking order.

Jaron Ennis, a superstar in the making, would be one of those. Vergil Ortiz another. David Avanesyan is a third. And those are just the top three on the list below.

Even the Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook all-UK battle set for February 19 would be a better choice because both are ranked.

Thurman and Barrios do not even feature on the latest WBC Top 40 at the welterweight limit.

WBC WELTERWEIGHT RATINGS – JAN 2022

1 Vergil Ortiz Jr US

2 David Avanesyan Russia EBU

3 Jaron Ennis US

4 Danny Garcia US

5 Thulani Mbenge South Africa

6 Josesito Lopez US

7 Mikey Garcia US

8 Abel Ramos US

9 Alexander Besputin Russia * CBP/P

10 Egidijus Kavaliauskas Lithuania/US

11 Amir Khan GB

12 Rashidi Ellis US INTL *CBP/P

13 Kell Brook GB

14 Eimantas Stanionis Lithuania/US

15 Cody Crowley Canada *CBP/P

VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF

16 Jamal James US

17 Santiago Dominguez Mexico CONT. LATINO AMERICAN

18 Kudratillo Abdukakhorov Uzbekistan

19 Ryota Toyoshima Japan OPBF

20 Daniyar Yeleussinov Kazakhstan

21 Custio Clayton Canada

22 Raul Curiel Mexico NABF

23 Ahmed El Mousaoui France)

24 Keita Obara Japan

25 Johan Gonzalez Venezuela

26 Maurice Hooker US

27 Charles Hatley US USNBC

28 Giovani Santillan US

29 Alexis Rocha US

30 Josh Kelly GB

31 Ivan Golub Ukraine/US

32 Karen Chukhadzhian Ukraine

33 Eduard Skavinskiy Russia

34 Michael McKinson GB

35 Ilhami Aydemir Turkey/Germany MEDITERRANEAN

36 Kenbati Haiyilao China ABCO

37 Tagat Shayken Kazakhstan YOUTH

38 Julio Luna Avila Mexico) FECA FECARBOX

39 Dean Sutherland Scotland INTL Silver

40 Michael Pengue

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

