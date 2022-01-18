Reaction to the latest Adrien Broner OnlyFans video is not good

January 18th, 2022

Adrien Broner posted his latest OnlyFans video on Monday only to be greeted by a spate of comments about the demise of his career.

Despite announcing his intention to fight again after a one-year absence, the four-weight world champion took to the controversial paid content platform.

Broner took to social media to talk about offers from DAZN and Showtime for a future payday. Following a lukewarm reception, ‘The Problem’ opened a $50 per month subscription channel.

The Cincinnati man’s move has failed to ignite boxing fans in posting four videos so far.

“New video on my onlyfans. Go check it out,” said Broner.

The responses didn’t match his enthusiasm.

One questioned: “Shadowboxing naked, AB?” – Another said: “Wow, life went downhill quickly.”

While others asked if “the funds running low?” others stated, “How the mighty have fallen.”

Concerned about his latest venture, one said: “C’mon AB, you are better than this,” as another said they’d rather punch themselves in the face than watch.

It’s a sad fall from grace for Broner on the back of an extortion attempt from an ex-girlfriend. The woman in question took to social media to try and get money from Broner for leaked photos.

This scenario led to Broner’s gazumping of the move by posting his self-licensed content.

ADRIEN BRONER RETURN

Regarding a possible return to the ring for the American, launching his channel may not go down well with potential promoters hiring Broner.

Fights with Conor Benn and Jessie Vargas floated around when Broner confirmed another comeback. However, the offers must have been way off what Broner wanted for him to turn to the OnlyFans platform.

Once the most talented young fighter globally, the ‘About Billions’ founder has struggled to deal with defeat. His outside of ropes antics doesn’t adhere well for a future without the sport in his life.

Several brushes with the law, coupled with a tendency to go off the rails with his party lifestyle, lead many to believe the end of his fighting career will only make things worse.

Sadly, it’s a short career for any boxer and has to be cherished while you have it.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

