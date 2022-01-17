The Pay Per View blueprint for Deontay Wilder could be huge in 2022

January 17th, 2022

Sumio Yamada

Deontay Wilder is expected to get back in action this coming May and has many options open to him on the Pay Per View format.

We know so far that Wilder thought long and hard about his career achievements but decided not to walk away after losing to Tyson Fury again in October.

Now, “The Bronze Bomber” is set to embark on a route to regaining the heavyweight title with Andy Ruiz Jr. and others in the blueprint.

Al Haymon knows putting Wilder and Ruiz together, potentially in May or later in the year, is the best scenario available. The only question is when the fight happens, not if it goes ahead.

The winner could be in line for a shot at the winner of Fury vs. Dillian Whyte as both men currently stand in the top five ratings with the World Boxing Council.

Once the Fury vs. Whyte purse bid saga is over, the WBC will indeed consider what happens once the interim belt is no longer active.

Ruiz is the endgame for Wilder. However, there are other potential fights if it doesn’t happen immediately. There’s also the option of Wilder and Ruiz sharing a massive PPV blockbuster night before they eventually collide.

Frank Sanchez, Efe Ajagba, Robert Helenius, Adam Kownacki, and Luis Ortiz would all be in the frame for Wilder and Ruiz. They can then trade blows in a battle of the former heavyweight champions.

Who wouldn’t be interested in seeing Wilder vs. Sanchez and Ruiz vs. Ortiz on the same night? – It could be one of the biggest nights on the paid platform this year.

It all depends on what route Haymon, Wilder, and Ruiz want to take.

DEONTAY WILDER OPTIONS

Wilder wants the most notable names possible. With Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk, and Fury out of the immediate equation, the Alabama Slammer has a particular path to keeping a strong interest in his career stoked until Haymon can make one of those vast match-ups.

The biggest fight out there for Wilder right now is Usyk. But Ruiz comes in at a close second before title redemption becomes possible.

Bring it on the announcement of when Wilder bids for his first victory since 2019.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views.