Floyd Mayweather visited YouTuber opponent’s house for video in 2018

January 14th, 2022

It emerged recently that Floyd Mayweather appeared in his forthcoming opponent’s YouTube video when ‘Money Kicks’ was just fifteen years old.

According to reports, Mayweather could be fighting the now nineteen-year-old on February 20 in Dubai. However, Money Kicks – real name Rashed Belhasa – has admitted the deal hasn’t gotten finalized yet.

Belhasa states in his most recent video clip: “Today, I’m here to talk about all my potential opponents. Those who called me out, Bryce Hall and FaZe Jarvis.

“The most important of them all my potential money fight with Floyd Money Mayweather.”

Revealing that his Mayweather offering is potentially happening when some media outlets confirm the news is already confusing.

MONEY KICKS

But a video posted four years ago shows Mayweather visiting Belhasa’s house. This scenario may well have been the beginning of a four-year plan to hatch out a money-spinning event.

Since that 2017 video, which Belhasa posted just four months after Floyd Mayweather fought Conor McGregor, is his first exhibition crossover, he has begun to stage boxing events.

Both have been highly controversial in their own right.

Now, with dollar signs firmly in their eyes, Mayweather and Belhasa are planning to use their millions of followers to partner up. They will make a substantial Pay Per View purse from their online popularity alone.

Taking on the paid platform this way is becoming the norm in the 2020s. Seemingly, having millions of people following your social media is a right of passage to use boxing to make a fast buck.

Sadly, our sport gets pillaged by many that shouldn’t even be allowed to lace up a pair of gloves and charge the public one cent to see their lack of skills.

It’s a shocking situation.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER BLAME

Unbelievably, we have landed here. Floyd Mayweather is taking a lot of blame for that fact.

His fight with McGregor, which sold over four million PPVs, was the benchmark for any talentless YouTuber to take advantage of their subscribers for financial gain.

Furthermore, only boxing suffers from this current trend. Let’s hope this one goes away.

