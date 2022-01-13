Carlos Adames awaits the winner of Munguia vs Ballard

Ryan Hafey

Carlos “El Caballo Bronco” Adames did his part and now he hopes Jaime Munguia does his.

Back in November, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman said that he would order the winner of the Sergiy Derevyenchenko-Carlos Adames showdown to face Jaime Munguia to determine the mandatory challenger for the organization’s champion, Jermall Charlo.

Adames pulled off the upset victory on December 5th when he defeated Derevyenchenko via majority decision in Los Angeles on the Gervonta Davis-Isaac Cruz pay-per-view undercard.

Prior to the fight, Munguia and his team said they had no problem facing the Derevyencho-Adames winner and that they welcomed the challenge.

Munguia reiterated his willingness to fight Adames last week when he told Un Round Mas co-hosts Marco Antonio Barrera and Erik Morales (who is also his trainer) in an interview on their 18th episode that Caballo Bronco is on his hit list.

Instead of heading directly to the elimination bout, Munguia left many boxing insiders shaking their head when it was announced that he would face the unheralded and largely unknown D’Mitrius Ballard on February 19th.

Adames would like to wish the unbeaten Mexican luck in his upcoming bout and hopes that he will honor his word and face him in his next fight.

“I want to wish nothing but the best to Jaime Munguia. I know he is a very good fighter and I believe that my style and his style would produce fireworks with Mexico versus the Dominican Republic. Neither one of us takes a step backwards. Whenever you get two Latinos in the ring you know you will get a great fight,” said Adames.

“So Jaime, do what you have to do against Ballard then let’s face each other for the right to fight for the WBC title. You and your team already said that you would fight the winner so don’t back down now. I am here ready and willing to fight you anytime and any place.”