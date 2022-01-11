World Boxing Association reduce titles by over half, down to 27 champions
Through due process promised to the boxing fans and media in 2021, the World Boxing Association continues its plan to reduce its titles.
WBA President Gilberto Mendoza pledged following heavy criticism in the wake of a controversial welterweight fight.
After suspending a judge and being declassified by World Boxing News, the WBA decided to act in the fall of last year.
Since then, 55 titleholders are now 27 – over half the original state of play.
Several bouts took place to crown one sole ruler, while all interim and gold champions got scrapped immediately.
In 2022, other events will see the tally drop even more.
This year, Arsen Goulamirian and Ryad Merhy are due to fight at cruiserweight. If Canelo Alvarez relinquishes his clutch of straps, David Morrell could get crowned champion at 168.
Ryota Murata is hoping to reschedule a fight with Gennadiy Golovkin. Once in the books, the winner will battle Erislandy Lara.
Yordenis Ugas and Errol Spence will unify at welterweight. The winner will then meet secondary champion Radzhab Butaev.
At the latest, George Kambosos and Gervonta Davis will get ordered to clash by 2023.
At featherweight, super-ruler Leo Santa Cruiz will face the winner of Leigh Wood vs. Michael Conlan.
The lower divisions should also get worked out by 2023.
In just over a year, all weight classes will have one champion.
WORLD BOXING ASSOCIATION CHAMPIONS – JAN 2022
HEAVYWEIGHT
Oleksandr Usyk – Champion
Trevor Bryan – Secondary
CRUISERWEIGHT (200 LBS.)
Arsen Goulamirian – Champion
Ryad Merhy – Secondary
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT (175 LBS.)
Dmitry Bivol – Champion
SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT (168 LBS.)
Canelo Alvarez – Champion
David Morrell – Secondary
MIDDLEWEIGHT (160 LBS.)
Ryota Murata – Champion
Erislandy Lara – Secondary
SUPER WELTERWEIGHT (154 LBS.)
Jermell Charlo – Champion
WELTERWEIGHT (147 LBS.)
Yordenis Ugas – Champion
Radzhab Butaev – Secondary
SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT (140 LBS.)
Josh Taylor – Champion
LIGHTWEIGHT (135 LBS.)
George Kambosos Jr. – Champion
Gervonta Davis – Secondary
SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT (130 LBS.)
Roger Gutierrez – Champion
FEATHERWEIGHT (126 LBS.)
Leo Santa Cruz – Champion
Leigh Wood – Secondary
SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT (122 LBS.)
Murodjon Akhmadaliev – Champion
BANTAMWEIGHT (118 LBS.)
Naoya Inoue – Champion
SUPER FLYWEIGHT (115 LBS.)
Roman Gonzalez – Champion
Joshua Franco – Secondary
FLYWEIGHT (112 LBS.)
Artem Dalakian – Champion
LIGHT-FLYWEIGHT (108 LBS.)
Hiroto Kyoguchi – Champion
Esteban Bermudez – Secondary
STRAWWEIGHT (105 LBS.)
Knockout CP Freshmart – Champion
Erick Rosa – Secondary
