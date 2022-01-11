World Boxing Association reduce titles by over half, down to 27 champions

January 11th, 2022

Through due process promised to the boxing fans and media in 2021, the World Boxing Association continues its plan to reduce its titles.

WBA President Gilberto Mendoza pledged following heavy criticism in the wake of a controversial welterweight fight.

After suspending a judge and being declassified by World Boxing News, the WBA decided to act in the fall of last year.

Since then, 55 titleholders are now 27 – over half the original state of play.

Several bouts took place to crown one sole ruler, while all interim and gold champions got scrapped immediately.

In 2022, other events will see the tally drop even more.

This year, Arsen Goulamirian and Ryad Merhy are due to fight at cruiserweight. If Canelo Alvarez relinquishes his clutch of straps, David Morrell could get crowned champion at 168.

Ryota Murata is hoping to reschedule a fight with Gennadiy Golovkin. Once in the books, the winner will battle Erislandy Lara.

Yordenis Ugas and Errol Spence will unify at welterweight. The winner will then meet secondary champion Radzhab Butaev.

At the latest, George Kambosos and Gervonta Davis will get ordered to clash by 2023.

At featherweight, super-ruler Leo Santa Cruiz will face the winner of Leigh Wood vs. Michael Conlan.

The lower divisions should also get worked out by 2023.

In just over a year, all weight classes will have one champion.

WORLD BOXING ASSOCIATION CHAMPIONS – JAN 2022

HEAVYWEIGHT

Oleksandr Usyk – Champion

Trevor Bryan – Secondary

CRUISERWEIGHT (200 LBS.)

Arsen Goulamirian – Champion

Ryad Merhy – Secondary

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT (175 LBS.)

Dmitry Bivol – Champion

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT (168 LBS.)

Canelo Alvarez – Champion

David Morrell – Secondary

MIDDLEWEIGHT (160 LBS.)

Ryota Murata – Champion

Erislandy Lara – Secondary

SUPER WELTERWEIGHT (154 LBS.)

Jermell Charlo – Champion

WELTERWEIGHT (147 LBS.)

Yordenis Ugas – Champion

Radzhab Butaev – Secondary

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT (140 LBS.)

Josh Taylor – Champion

LIGHTWEIGHT (135 LBS.)

George Kambosos Jr. – Champion

Gervonta Davis – Secondary

SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT (130 LBS.)

Roger Gutierrez – Champion

FEATHERWEIGHT (126 LBS.)

Leo Santa Cruz – Champion

Leigh Wood – Secondary

SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT (122 LBS.)

Murodjon Akhmadaliev – Champion

BANTAMWEIGHT (118 LBS.)

Naoya Inoue – Champion

SUPER FLYWEIGHT (115 LBS.)

Roman Gonzalez – Champion

Joshua Franco – Secondary

FLYWEIGHT (112 LBS.)

Artem Dalakian – Champion

LIGHT-FLYWEIGHT (108 LBS.)

Hiroto Kyoguchi – Champion

Esteban Bermudez – Secondary

STRAWWEIGHT (105 LBS.)

Knockout CP Freshmart – Champion

Erick Rosa – Secondary

