Three world title fights as DAZN announce busy first quarter schedule

January 8th, 2022

Matchroom Boxing and DAZN confirmed seven fight nights to kick off 2022 in a stacked first quarter of action on the platform.

After six weekends of boxing on the platform brought 2021 to a spectacular close, DAZN, in partnership with Matchroom Boxing and Golden Boy Promotions, announces EIGHT premium fight nights across the U.S. and U.K.

The schedule kicks off a busy 2022 on DAZN.

Eddie Hearn and Matchroom are delighted to announce a massive start to 2022 in the USA and U.K. with seven blockbuster events to kick off a significant year on DAZN.

• Saturday, February 05: Jessie Vargas vs. Liam Smith

Headlining the event is former two-weight World Champion Jessie Vargas vs. former WBO Light-Middleweight champion Liam Smith with Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs. Carlos Cuadras clashing for the vacant WBC Super-Flyweight title also on the card at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The show will be live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Thailand).

• Saturday, February 12: Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder

Super-Middleweight John Ryder looks to step up in 2022, taking on two-time Middleweight World Champion Daniel Jacobs at the famous Alexandra Palace in London. The event will be live worldwide on DAZN (excluding New Zealand and Australia).

• Sunday, February 27: Lawrence Okolie vs. Michal Cieslak

WBO Cruiserweight World Champion Lawrence Okolie will defend his belt for the second time at the end of February against Poland’s former World Title challenger Michal Cieslak. The event will be live worldwide on DAZN (excluding New Zealand and Australia).

• Saturday, March 05: Estrada vs. Chocolatito III

Juan Francisco Estrada and Román’ Chocolatito’ González run it back once more for a highly anticipated trilogy fight for the WBA Super-Flyweight title at the Pechanga Arena San Diego in San Diego, California. The event will be live worldwide on DAZN.

• Saturday, March 12: Leigh Wood vs. Michael Conlan

Leigh Wood defends his secondary WBA belt for the first time after producing a stunning 12th-round knockout against Xu Can at Matchroom Fight Camp in July.

Wood faces WBA ‘Interim’ Featherweight champion Michael Conlan on home soil at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham.

The event will be live worldwide on DAZN (excluding New Zealand and Australia).

• Saturday, March 19: Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Michael McKinson

Knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr. looks to make it 19-0, taking on flawless British world-rated contender Michael McKinson.

It’s the first defense of his WBO International Welterweight title.

The Golden Boy Promotions event will be live worldwide on DAZN.

• Saturday, March 26: Kiko Martinez vs. Josh Warrington II

Spanish two-weight World Champion Kiko Martinez puts his newly acquired IBF Featherweight belt on the line against old foe Josh Warrington at the First Direct Arena in Leeds. Warrington outpointed Martinez in a close contest at the same venue in May 2017.

The rematch will be live worldwide on DAZN (excluding New Zealand and Australia).

MATCHROOM

Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing Chairman, said: “We ended 2021 with a bang, and I can’t wait to get started in 2022.

“It’s going to be such an exciting year for Matchroom and DAZN with massive events all over the world.

“I’m delighted with the early schedule we’ve put together – unifications, World title action, and career-defining nights.

“There’s so much drama packed into these nights, and we’ve got plenty more to add soon.”

DAZN

Ed Breeze, EVP Rights at DAZN, said: “After a stacked fall fight schedule on DAZN to close out 2021, DAZN commits as ever to maintaining that pace with our partners.

“We are thrilled to announce an unrivaled start to 2022. It will be a year that will see new matchups constantly added.

“We continue to deliver nonstop boxing action to subscribers and fight fans all around the world.”

