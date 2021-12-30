Hanna Hansen joins Felix Sturm at LIB, returns March 26 in Dortmund

December 30th, 2021

Katrin Chodor

After a longer-than-expected layoff, Hanna Hansen – the former fashion model, DJane and kickboxing world champion – finally has a date set for her highly anticipated return to the boxing ring: In her third professional prizefight, Hansen is set to battle Lili Jumali over eight scheduled rounds on March 26, 2022, at the Westfalenhalle in Dortmund, Germany.

The contest will be one of the leading undercard fights to the IBO World super middleweight title eliminator between five-time world champion Felix Sturm and István Szili. It will also mark Hansen’s first fight since leaving Universum Box-Promotion and signing a promotional agreement with Ludger Inholte’s recently founded LIB Boxpromotion.

“I cannot wait for March 26,“ Hansen said. “I can finally fight again and take another step towards my goal of becoming world champion. These last couple of months have been tough, but I learned a lot and I’m ready to leave the past behind me and focus on a bright future.“

Hansen’s excitement is shared by Ludger Inholte, who is full of praise for the first female fighter signed by LIB Boxpromotion: “Germany needs fighters like Hanna Hansen to bring women’s boxing back to the center of media and social attention. In order to do that, we need to discover young and talented fighters and because of her background in sports, I believe that Hanna can be the perfect ambassador for women’s boxing. She can inspire talented fighters to pick up the gloves just as much as she can get the fans excited about the sport of boxing once again.“

As always, Hansen will prepare for battle with her trainer and former world title challenger Maurice Weber at the state-of-the-art Sturm Gym in Cologne, Germany. “The first bell can’t come soon enough,“ Hansen added. “I can promise fireworks to all my fans. Of course, it’ll be a challenge to go eight rounds for the first time in my career, but I’ll be ready for it.“

Her coach is not concerned by the longer distance either: “Hanna is always in tiptop shape,“ Weber said. “She’ll be as ready as they come on March 26. She’s one of the most disciplined athletes I know and I am sure she’ll make it to the top of the sport. She needs to be active now, she needs the experience in the ring. Especially early in a career, the most important thing is to just fight, fight, fight.“

Hansen will enter the ring with a lot of praise of the boxing community. German legends Axel Schulz, the three-time world heavyweight title challenger, and Ulli Wegner, one of the most respected trainers the country has ever seen, already attested Hansen the potential to become a world champion one day. “Of course, that’s a great honor for me,“ Hansen said. “And just as great a motivation to give it my best each and every day. On March 26, I want to show the world what I can do.“

Once more, the single mother of two young daughters will have to juggle the life of a professional athlete and the one of a parent. “My two girls mean everything to me,“ Hansen explained. “They are my world and boxing is my passion. Naturally, it’s a balancing act between two world’s sometimes. But when you do something you love, nothing is ever too stressful or too difficult. The greatest thing for me, after a successful fight, is to go home and hug my daughters.“

Tickets for the inaugural LIB Boxpromotion event on March 26 at the Westfalenhalle in Dortmund, Germany, featuring five-time world champion Felix Sturm, Hanna Hansen and a stellar undercard to be announced are on sale via www.L-I-B.de or by calling +49-2842-9328800.