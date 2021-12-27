New Time: Keith Thurman bids to bounce back from Manny Pacquiao loss

December 27th, 2021

Stephanie Trapp

Former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman aims to bounce back from a devastating loss to Manny Pacquiao on Pay Per View.

The American will collide with Mario Barrios on February 5 in Las Vegas. Thurman badly needs a win, having spent two and a half years on the shelf following a points defeat to Pacquiao in the same city.

MANNY PACQUIAO

Despite being the pre-fight underdog, Pacquiao dropped Thurman in the opening round at the MGM Grand before seeing a victory.

With the win, Manny Pacquiao became the oldest man ever to hold a 147-pound title in the sport.

Envious of Pacquiao’s achievement and the Filipino’s mountain of applause, Thurman decided to give his career another shot.

Having lost for the first time himself against Gervonta Davis, Barrios steps into the wings to oppose the ex-world ruler.

Thurman, known as ‘One-Time,’ is sure 2022 can be his time.

“It’s been a long time coming for my return to the ring, and I can’t wait to compete again,” said Thurman.

“In 2022, I will remind the world of boxing that Keith’ One Time’ Thurman is a fighter not to forget.

“I look not to the past nor the future, I’m back now, and I’m ready to fight. I dream big, and now is the time to make that dream a reality.

“Get ready because I’m putting in the work to put on a show against Mario Barrios on February 5 on pay-per-view. It’s begun, and my time is now.”

The 33-year-old Thurman (29-1, 22 KOs) has assembled one of the most impressive resumes among the top welterweights. He’s defeated former champions like Shawn Porter, Danny Garcia, and Robert Guerrero.

The Clearwater, Florida native took the 2019 Fight of the Year defeat in his last outing of the chin.

Thurman proved that he was must-see TV when his welterweight title unification match against Danny Garcia peaked at 5.1 million viewers in primetime on network television.

It was the largest audience to see a live boxing match on primetime network television since 1998.

INTRIGUING

Promoter Tom Brown has no doubts about how entertaining the match-up will be.

“This is one of the most exciting and intriguing cards from top to bottom that I’ve seen in a long time. Keith Thurman and Mario Barrios will be looking to do whatever they can to get a big win in this fight,” said the President of TGB Promotions.

“Leo Santa Cruz is also sure to be highly motivated in his ring return. I expect that he will come with added intensity against Keenan Carbajal.

“In addition to those fights, everyone knows the fireworks that Abel Ramos and Josesito Lopez. Plus, Luis Nery and undefeated Carlos Castro, bring to the ring.

“It’s going to be a special night for boxing fans on February 5 live from Las Vegas on FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View.”

Tickets for the live event, which TGB Promotions promote, went on sale Wednesday, December 22 at 10 a.m. PT and are available at axs.com.