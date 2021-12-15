Exclusive: Gilberto Ramirez says Canelo Alvarez ‘picks the weakest fights’

December 15th, 2021

Sye Williams

Gilberto Ramirez, the new star of the Golden Boy stable, gave a damning assessment of Canelo Alvarez, the man he replaced as Oscar De La Hoya’s number one.

‘Zurdo’ got quickly snapped up by De La Hoya after defeating Tommy Karpency to move to 41-0.

Replacing Canelo as De La Hoya’s main focus, Ramirez took a swipe at Canelo’s recent run to becoming undisputed super-middleweight.

CANELO ALVAREZ

“Canelo will continue to do what he does best. Strategically navigate the landscape to maximize reward at the lowest risk,” Ramirez exclusively told World Boxing News.

“I’m not that, and he knows it. But this Sinaloa vs. Jalisco is an intriguing match-up for the fans.

“We’ll see what happens in the future, but I know Canelo does not want a second loss on his record by facing me.

“He’s earned and has the luxury to do whatever he wants. Picking the weakest for the same payday is always a smart route.”

Reports have Canelo facing Junior Makabu at cruiserweight in a move up 32 pounds this coming May.

After winning his debut opposite Sullivan Barrera, the Mexican now stands just eight wins away from Floyd Mayweather’s magic 50-0 marker.

De La Hoya’s ultimate goal is to take Mayweather’s record from him. However, Ramirez aims for a world title shot before the 50 comes within reach.

A win over Yunieski Gonzalez this weekend not only takes the Cowboy-hatted technician to 43-0 but closer to the WBA light-heavyweight title.

DMITRY BIVOL

Dmitry Bivol, the current owner of the strap, has taken the brunt of the Ramirez focus and the fighter himself explained why.

“Let me be clear, Bivol is my target because he publicly called me out on social media,” Ramirez added to WBN.

“Ever since then, he’s been mute. He knows that his days are numbered as a champ when he made that mistake. I will make sure he pays for it.

“This is the eliminator [for the WBA belt]. I don’t see any reason why he would continue to duck me.”

DAVID BENAVIDEZ

Asked about a potential clash with another fellow-Mexican in David Benavidez, a fighter Canelo got accused by Mayweather of ducking, Ramirez concluded: “David is a good friend, and I believe this is a fight that will happen in the future.

“He’s still in the middleweight division and is not on my radar. But I know that he will be a mega fight in the future.

“I would like to see him fight Canelo. He (David) is the toughest super middleweight fighter out there since I moved up.”

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.