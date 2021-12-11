Floyd Mayweather CEO clarifies threat to ‘knock Eddie Hearn out’

December 11th, 2021

Floyd Mayweather CEO Leonard Ellerbe clarified his threat towards fellow promoter Eddie Hearn as just a warning for the Matchroom boss not to talk about his fighters.

The Mayweather Promotions head went off on Hearn when the Londoner mentioned Gervonta Davis in the run-up to a Pay Per View event recently.

Ellerbe gave Hearn a stern dressing down when he said: “This is the last time I’m going to address this pathological liar.

“Haney is an excellent fighter, but this guy just lies for no reason. Bigger fight? You’ve sold LESS than four thousand tickets in a 15k seat venue.

“Tank did more than that in his presale before tickets went on sale.

“Why even bring up somebody else’s event to attempt to s— on it knowing you’re lying and getting ready to be exposed for lying.

“I like their fight. I’m not going to s— on it just to promote my event. That’s whack to me!

“He should just promote his fight and don’t worry about Tank and what we’re doing with our event.

“It’s the oldest trick in the book, but he should know better to f with me. I’m stating facts. He’s lying trying to bring some attention to his event.

“I’m a guy who deals with the facts. I don’t have to attempt to shit on someone else’s event to try to bring attention to my event.

“Thankfully, the sport is bigger than fans on Twitter. Everyone is entitled to an opinion, and I respect that.”

At four minutes of the video below with Fight Hub TV in the Davis vs. Cruz aftermath, Ellerbe stated he would ‘knock the MF out cold.’

This was totally unnecessary on his part but here you go: One event sold 2600 tickets and the other event there was an announced attendance of 15,850. One event grossed 6 times more than the other. Which was bigger?

🎤 pic.twitter.com/zJv5FrhuEm — Leonard Ellerbe (@LEllerbe) December 7, 2021

After Davis and Devin Haney’s shows were done and dusted, he then responded again on social media.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER CEO RESPONSE

On Friday evening at an awards dinner, Ellerbe got urged to elaborate on his Hearn threat by Elie Seckbach in a conversation with Dmitriy Salita.

After having some time to digest what he said, Ellerbe was adamant he’d only react if Hearn said something derogatory to him.

Nonetheless, social media has gone off with reports the pair could eventually fight. Anyone in the know would be fully aware that this would never happen, though.

It’s all promoter banter. And despite both not liking what the other says about respective fighters, nothing would ever get settled inside the ropes.

