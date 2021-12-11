Luis Ortiz makes ex-champ vow in second fight since Deontay Wilder KO’s

December 11th, 2021

Ed Diller

Former world heavyweight title challenger Luis Ortiz has promised to take care of Charles Martin in his second bout since double Deontay Wilder knockouts.

Ortiz was taken out twice by Wilder in WBC title bouts but has since recovered with a 45-second destruction of Alexander Flores.

The Cuban heavyweight now faces ex-Anthony Joshua victim Martin and says he’s in great shape to win the fight on January 1st.

“I’m just thankful and happy to be in this position. It’s great to be on this stage. I’m ready to do my job and shine on New Year’s Day,” said Ortiz.

“It’s very exciting to be fighting so close to my adopted hometown in South Florida. I’m always motivated to fight, no matter what.

“My training camp is so intense that I still don’t have much time to see my family, but I’m looking forward to this fight in my backyard.

“My mind and my body are in tip-top shape. If anyone thinks that I won’t be up to the challenge, they’re dead wrong. I welcome any challenger, and that includes Charles Martin.”

DEONTAY WILDER LOSSES

After losing to Deontay Wilder, Ortiz says he’s still as hungry as ever.

“My strategy and goal have not changed. I want to face the best and be the best. Whatever path that takes me on, I’m fine with it. The goal will still remain the same,” he pointed out.

“Everybody that knows me knows that I don’t mess around in the gym. Throwing punches is what I do best. I take it very seriously.

“If someone bests me one day [like Deontay Wilder did], then I say a good job and learn the lesson and get better the next day.

“I’ve been able to help Carlos Negron in training, especially because I know he’s fighting a Cuban opponent. I think that will help him. I wish him the best on January 1st.

“Nobody is ever going to be able to take away my dream of becoming world champion. I will continue to prepare for my next challenge against Charles Martin. Then I’m going to keep going up from there. I have no reason to believe that my dream won’t come true.

“I’m ready for war. I’m going to come out there and give it all that I’ve got. But I’m not worried about any size advantages my opponent might have. My mentality is to be ready and take on all challenges.

“My name doesn’t get mentioned by other heavyweights because they’re avoiding me. I don’t know why they’re avoiding me, but I’ll be ready when they do call my name.”

