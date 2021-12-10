Maria Santizo is confident she can shock Seniesa Estrada

December 10th, 2021

Team Santizo

Undefeated minimumweight contender, Maria “La Imparable” Santizo (9-0, 5 KOs), is confident going into her upcoming bout with Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (21-0, 8 KOs), set to take place at San Antonio’s AT&T Center on Saturday, December 18.

On the line will be Estrada’s WBA minimumweight world title. Both Estrada and Santizo have agreed to fight in 3-minutes rounds, a first for a women’s boxing world title fight in 2021.

Estrada vs. Santizo, a 10-round world title bout, will serve as the co-main event to Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs) vs. Yunieski “The Monster” Gonzalez (21-3, 17 KOs), battling in a in a 12-round WBA light heavyweight elimination bout. The card, promoted by Golden Boy Promotions, will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

Santizo, who hails from Guatemala City, Guatemala, has made her way to Las Vegas to train with two-time world champion, Bones Adams, who will help guide her corner with longtime head trainer, Marisol Rhoesa. Santizo feels this is the fight that will stamp her greatness to the masses watching, nationally and internationally.

“I’ve always dreamed of coming to Las Vegas to have a training camp and now that dream has come true,” said Santizo, from the Bones Adams Prince Ranch Boxing Gym in Las Vegas. “Having an experienced world champion like Bones Adams in my corner is an added piece to my team that has made us stronger. Bones brings a lot of knowledge and works very well with my head coach Marisol Rhosea. United we are going to shock the world and become champions together.”

“This girl can flat out fight,” said Bones Adams when talking about Santizo, his new student. “Marisol has done a tremendous job with her. I’m just here to add the knowledge I’ve gained as a world champion and trainer. I think this is going to be the fight of the night. We know Estrada is a world class champion who is not going to cut any corners going into this fight. We want the best version of Estrada. We are coming to win and win impressively.”