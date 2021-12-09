Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence opens up as WBA set Ugas-Stanionis

December 9th, 2021

Terence Crawford may be getting a phone call from Errol Spence Jr. in the coming days after the collapse of his welterweight rivals’ unification.

Spence had hoped to battle Yordenis Ugas for three versions of the 147-pound title in the first quarter of 2022. But the WBA ruled their welterweight champion must compete in a four-strong tournament to crown one sole titleholder in the division.

Ugas launched an appeal against a match-up against Eimantas Stanionis. He rejected a fight that would lead to facing ‘regular’ champion Radzhab Butaev.

ERROL SPENCE OPPONENT

This action by the WBA means Ugas gets tied up for his next two bouts, and Spence will have to search for an alternative foe.

World Boxing Association information read: “The WBA purse bid auction between Yordenis Ugás and Eimantas Stanionis due to be held tomorrow [December 9] got suspended. Both sides reached an agreement to finalize the fight.

“The teams of both boxers communicated with the WBA sanctioning body organization. They informed that the fight would take place due to everything arranged.

“The details of the date, place, and conditions of the negotiations will be announced in the coming weeks. Once everything gets finalized.”

Terence Crawford is currently weighing up his options and is the fans’ preferred opponent for Errol Spence anyway. Hopefully, all sides can reach a deal with Crawford being a free agent following his win over Shawn Porter.

Also on the agenda for the WBA on the same day was a mandatory fight for their ‘regular’ heavyweight title.

A battle between champion Trevor Bryan and ‘Champion in Recess’ Mahmoud Charr was set to occur at 11:00 a.m. local time in Miami. A press conference got set for shortly after the bids.

HEAVYWEIGHT

However, the WVA could have granted a delay to both sides. Soon after, further information got sent out that the whole thing was off.

“The World Boxing Association (WBA) regrets to inform that the press conference that was going to take place in Miami on December 9 got canceled.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused,” they said.

The heavyweight collision, along with the welterweight tournament, were ordered with the intention of furthering the WBA’s world title reduction plan.

A blueprint for pitting well-ranked fighters against each other in competitive fights in the interests of the public.

Heavyweight is one of the categories. The Bryan and Charr fight will help to have one less champion.

While in welterweight, the winner of Ugas and Stanionis will face Radzhab Butaev soon to define a single champion at 147 pounds.

It’s undoubtedly a busy time for the WBA. Only ten ‘regular’ titleholders remain.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.