Heavyweight involved in Mihai Nistor positive wins lighter sentence appeal

December 9th, 2021

Sye Williams

World Boxing News has learned that the heavyweight involved in the Mihai Nistor controversy successfully lobbied an appeal against his ban.

Colby Madison was initially banned for one year after three adverse findings appeared in his post-fight formalities. However, Nistor had asked for the testing to get carried out after Madison dropped him two times in the bout.

As explained to WBN in a recent interview, Nistor raised concerns about the power Madison seemed to possess on the night.

Last July, the fight took place at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Nistor managed to get the stoppage but not until he picked himself up off the canvas.

Madison got punished for the misdemeanor on August 5.

Shortly afterward, the American launched his appeal. The California State Athletic Commission has since ruled.

WBN has obtained a copy of the agenda from that day.

HEAVYWEIGHT APPEAL

Agenda’ Item 4′ on the list was the ‘Appeal of Colby Madison.

Notes included: “The results of his urine sample, specimen ID #1633640, were reported positive for the following prohibited substances: drostanolone, boldenone, 19- morandrosterone, and methenolone.

“On August 5, 2021, the Commission notified Mr. Madison of the positive findings from his July 9, 2021 test and informed him that a one (1) year suspension had been imposed against him and a fine of $1,200. On August 12, 2021, Mr. Madison submitted a request for appeal of his suspension and fine.”

Updating on what transpired in the appeal, it continued: “Mr. Madison stated he was deeply sorry for the positive test. And that he was not aware that the supplements were bad for him.

“He added that once he found out, he discontinued the use of all supplements. Mr. Madison stated he respects the process of the suspension and fine but is requesting that the suspension be shortened or removed.

“Commission Sauter stated he had no questions for Mr. Madison but was impressed by his tone and sincerity. Vice-Chair Villegas asked if this was Mr. Madison’s first offense, EO Foster stated it was.

Chair Carvelli added Mr. Madison has also volunteered to do additional drug testing.”

RESULT

The result of the appeal read: “Commission Sauter motioned to reduce the suspension from one (1) year to six (6) months with the fine of $1,200 remaining in place.

“Commissioner Dr. Williams seconded the motion.”

This scenario means heavyweight Madison will be able to compete again in early 2022. Furthermore, Nistor is yet to announce his next fight.

In addition, the Romanian asked Golden Boy for his release in the wake of the bout. He is due to return soon.

