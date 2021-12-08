Gervonta Davis closes on George Kambosos Jr. as WBA belts decrease

December 8th, 2021

Gervonta Davis remains on a firm path to facing George Kambosos Jr., as World Boxing News confirmed following his victory over Isaac Cruz.

With the win, Davis kept a grip on his WBA’ regular’ lightweight title and was part of the World Boxing Association’s plans to reduce titles.

Going from a starting point of 55 champions, the WBA has worked wonders in decreasing the number of belts in circulation.

The blueprint set up by President Gilberto Mendoza led to WBN reintroducing the WBA as a recognized sanctioning body in the sport.

WBN has previously declassified the WBA until they got their house in order.

Fast forward almost a year since that announcement. The WBA is now on track to be entirely down to 17 champions in 17 divisions by the end of 2022.

Davis is a slice of the puzzle. Therefore, the Pay Per View star will get ordered to face unified king Kambosos. Possibly in the coming months.

That’s if Kambosos doesn’t meet WBC ruler Devin Haney to unify further.

The lightweight division is a massive cog in the clock. It means Kambosos vs. Davis will inevitably get stipulated if the WBA want’s to complete their mission.

Davis previously held belts at both 135 pounds and 140 pounds. Therefore, it was unknown whether ‘Tank’ would focus on Kambosos or undisputed super-lightweight king Josh Taylor.

GERVONTA DAVIS

On Tuesday, this became clearer, as per Mendoza.

“Gervonta Davis informed the WBA that he will only keep his Lightweight belt,” Mendoza said in a statement confirming the move. “Gervonta had five days after his fight last Sunday to choose a division. He decided to stay at 135 pounds.”

WBN’s Dan Rafael pointed out that Davis is now one of only ten ‘regular’ titleholders left as the WBA whittle down the straps.

“With Davis vacating WBA “regular” jr welter title to keep “regular” lightweight belt that’s another WBA title gone as it continues its title reduction promise.

“Been lots of progress. Down to 27 world titles in 17 divisions (17 top titles, ten regulars, 0 interims),” stated Rafael.

WBA REGULAR

Those ten are Trevor Bryan [heavyweight], Ryad Merhy [cruiserweight], David Morrell Jr. [super-middleweight], Erislandy Lara [middleweight] and Radzhab Butaev [welterweight].

Plus, Davis [lightweight], Leigh Wood [featherweight], Joshua Franco [super-flyweight], Esteban Fuentes [light-flyweight] and Victor Saludar [minimumweight].

Progress.

