Floyd Mayweather says Joshua ‘needs pointers’, Usyk loss ‘not an upset’

December 7th, 2021

Mark Robinson

Floyd Mayweather says Anthony Joshua’s defeat to Oleksandr Usyk was no surprise and believes he can help the Briton make a comeback.

The ‘Money’ man was ringside as Joshua defeated Kubrat Pulev in London last year. Floyd got ushered in by staff just before the main event.

Mayweather then hung around with Joshua before heading back on his travels.

Rumors the pair would work together then raised their heads before Joshua signed a new “career-long deal” with Eddie Hearn.

Days after putting pen to paper, Joshua lost to Usyk and dropped his heavyweight belts for the second time in his career.

The pair are currently negotiating a return for 2022. However, Joshua is a considerable underdog to regain the straps and become a three-time king.

With Usyk the favorite, Mayweather says he’d certainly be willing to show Joshua a few moves as he believes the UK star is by no means the finished article.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

“That was not an upset. It’s just that Joshua was on TV. Everybody had seen him before,” pointed out Mayweather at the Gervonta Davis event.

“Usyk was a helluva fighter, a gold medallist. Upset? No. It’s just that he was working behind the scenes.”

On training Joshua and his continued reliance on Olympic coach Rob McCracken, Mayweather added: “I told him from the beginning – he can come. I can teach him some pointers.

“The same coach you had as an amateur doesn’t always make a great professional coach.”

Joshua can put himself in the same cracked at top division legends if he can wrestle the titles away from Usyk in the rematch. Given the apparent lack of massive names on his record, it would be some feat.

Only Wladimir Klitschko can boast Hall of Famer honors on Joshua’s resume. Joseph Parker, Andy Ruiz Jr., and Charles Martin are the only other world champions in the win column, but none of them set the world alight.

LEGACY

Furthermore, this next part of AJ‘s career is critical regarding his legacy. He must fight and beat Usyk, Tyson Fury, or Deontay Wilder to make sure he’s thought of as a memorable ruler in a sparse age for top division superstars.

Floyd could only help with that.

