Floyd Mayweather CEO brands ‘whack’ Eddie Hearn ‘a pathological liar’

December 3rd, 2021

Floyd Mayweather CEO Leonard Ellerbe expressed his frustration at rival Eddie Hearn this week ahead of big fight nights for their respective boxers.

Ellerbe is behind the Sunday Pay Per View featuring rising superstar Gervonta Davis. On the other hand, Hearn promotes the WBC lightweight champion, Devin Haney, on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

But as Hearn attempted to drum up interest in Haney to the media, Ellerbe got ticked off by comments made by the Matchroom boss.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER CEO

In Ellerbe’s view, Hearn had suggested Haney’s fight against JoJo Diaz was bigger than Davis facing Isaac Cruz. It certainly got his back up as he responded in kind.

“This is the last time I’m going to address this pathological liar,” Ellerbe said regarding Hearn. “Haney is an excellent fighter but this guy just lies for no reason.

“Bigger fight? You’ve sold LESS than four thousand tickets in a fifteen thousand seat venue. Tank did more than that in his presale before tickets went on sale

“He should just promote his fight and don’t worry about Tank and what we’re doing with our event.

“It’s the oldest trick in the book, but he should know better than to f— with me. I’m stating facts, and he’s lying trying to bring some attention to his event.”

Mayweather’s right-hand man continued: “Why even bring up somebody else’s event to attempt to s— on it knowing you’re lying and getting ready to be exposed for lying.

“I like their fight, and I’m not going to s— on it just to promote my event. That’s whack to me!”

Ellerbe didn’t hold back at what he believes is Hearn detracting eyes to Saturday night. It’s not the first time the pair haven’t seen eye-to-eye either.

For fight fans, though, it’s a great weekend of lightweight boxing that can shape the division for 2022. The events come on the back of one of the biggest 135-pound battles of the year.

LIGHTWEIGHT

Last week. George Kambosos burst onto the scene, gazumping the ‘Fab Five’ by taking Teofimo Lopez’s three title belts. He could now be in line to fight Haney or Davis in the next six months.

The Australian holds most of the aces in the division – all of which Haney and Davis would love to have.

It should be an exciting doubleheader, and indeed this rumble between Ellerbe and Hearn isn’t over yet. Not by a long shot.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

