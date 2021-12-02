‘Zurdo’, 42-0, ready to move one step closer to Floyd Mayweather record

December 2nd, 2021

Mikey Williams / Visual Delight

Gilberto Ramirez wants to win a light-heavyweight title on the way to breaking boxing legend Floyd Mayweather’s coveted 50-0 record.

The Golden Boy star, who is eight wins from equalling the benchmark, faces Yunieski Gonalez later this month. A victory will mean a potential shot at WBA ruler Dmitry Bivol in the first half of 2022.

Looking forward to the headlining bout, Ramirez believes the walls are closing in on Bivol.

“I’m happy and excited to be back in the ring before the year ends and showcase my talent again in Texas. Of course, I was a little disappointed that Bivol didn’t want to sign the contract and make the fight happen, but that’s boxing,” said Ramirez.

I know my team and Golden Boy have been working strategically to make this happen, and I will not disappoint all my fans on December 18.

“Yunieski is a tough Cuban fighter, and I know I will need to be my best that night. With this being the WBA World Title eliminator, I know he will do everything to change his life with this fight.

“Once this fight is over, Bivol will have nowhere to run and will have to face me.

“Last but not least, I sincerely appreciate Mr. Gilberto Mendoza and the entire WBA organization for allowing me to be in this position.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for the WBA and will do everything in my power to highly represent the organization and become the Champion.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER RECORD

A highly feared and avoided fighter, Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez is willing to put his undefeated record on the line. He aims to prove he is the best in the light heavyweight division.

Oscar De La Hoya specifically targeted Floyd Mayweather’s record when signing Ramirez to Golden Boy. The former Mayweather opponent said he’ll do all he can to ensure Ramirez beats his ex-foe.

A WBA Light Heavyweight title eliminator is locked in. This fight will allow him to get closer to his championship goals and Floyd Mayweather.

After a spectacular knockout victory over Cuba’s Sullivan Barrera in July 2021, ‘Zurdo’ is ready to face an equally challenging fighter in Miami’s Gonzalez.

He is determined to retain his undefeated status. Also, to reach the highly coveted 50-0 milestone held by Mayweather. Ramirez also wants to continue his knockout streak, which he has held since 2019.

A former WBO Super Middleweight World Champion, who defended his title successfully five times, ‘Zurdo’ is ready for the world stage one more time in 2021.

Both De La Hoya and Ramirez are hell-bent on closing off the year with a bang.

