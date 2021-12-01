WBC heavyweight rankings see Deontay Wilder retain number one spot

December 1st, 2021

Former long-reigning champion Deontay Wilder has retained his place at the top of the WBC heavyweight rankings for a further month.

The latest list, confirmed after the WBC Convention, sees Wilder top of the pile despite losing to current ruler Tyson Fury a second time.

DEONTAY WILDER

Wilder put on a great display in Las Vegas trading leather with Fury for eleven rounds, dropping ‘The Gypsy King’ twice more.

“The Bronze Bomber” has now planted boxing’s top division king four times in their three-fight saga. That fact added to Wilder’s five-year reign from 2015 to 2020 seems to be enough to keep favor with the World Boxing Council rating panel.

Due to his position at the helm, Wilder would almost certainly get put forward for a vacant title shot if Fury decides to walk away from the sport for good.

Dillian Whyte, the interim titleholder, is in prime position for a shot at the title if Fury continues his career – as expected.

Joe Joyce remains second on the list, with Andy Ruiz Jr. and Joseph Parker following. Frank Sanchez, a Cuban in excellent form, makes a big jump to fifth.

Jared Anderson, who gets touted as the best US heavyweight since Wilder, is beginning to make small strides in the top forty.

‘The Real Big Baby’ is now up to 34th position.

CHAMPION: Tyson Fury

INTERIM: Dillian Whyte

1 Deontay Wilder US

2 Joe Joyce GB SILVER/BBBofC/COMM

3 Andy Ruiz Jr. Mexico/US

4 Joseph Parker New Zealand

5 Frank Sanchez Cuba CONTINENTAL AMERICAS

6 Luis Ortiz Cuba

7 Michael Hunter US

8 Agit Kabayel Germany

9 Filip Hrgovic Croatia

10 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF

11 Tony Yoka France

12 Dereck Chisora GB

13 Robert Helenius Finland

14 Martin Bakole Congo/GB INTL

15 Daniel Dubois GB

VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF

16 Otto Wallin Sweden

17 Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US

18 Murat Gassiev Russia

19 Kubrat Pulev Bulgaria

20 Hughie Fury GB

21 Carlos Takam Cameroon

22 Simon Kean Canada

23 Zhan Kossobutskiy Kazakhstan

24 Vladyslav Sirenko Ukraine ABCO

25 Jack Mulowayi Congo/Belgium

26 Zhilei Zhang China

27 Steven Shaw US

28 Kevin Lerena South Africa

29 Marco Huck Germany

30 Peter Kadiru Germany

31 Fabio Wardley GB

32 Jose Larduet Cuba CONT. LATINO AMERICAN

33 Junior Fa New Zealand

34 Jared Anderson US

35 Hemi Ahio New Zealand Middle East

36 Sergey Kuzmin Russia

37 Joe Goodall Australia Australasia

38 Cassius Chaney US

39 Alexis Garcia Dom. R.

40 Oleksandr Zakhozhy Ukraine/Germany FRANCOPHONE

