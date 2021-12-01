WBC heavyweight rankings see Deontay Wilder retain number one spot
Former long-reigning champion Deontay Wilder has retained his place at the top of the WBC heavyweight rankings for a further month.
The latest list, confirmed after the WBC Convention, sees Wilder top of the pile despite losing to current ruler Tyson Fury a second time.
DEONTAY WILDER
Wilder put on a great display in Las Vegas trading leather with Fury for eleven rounds, dropping ‘The Gypsy King’ twice more.
“The Bronze Bomber” has now planted boxing’s top division king four times in their three-fight saga. That fact added to Wilder’s five-year reign from 2015 to 2020 seems to be enough to keep favor with the World Boxing Council rating panel.
Due to his position at the helm, Wilder would almost certainly get put forward for a vacant title shot if Fury decides to walk away from the sport for good.
Dillian Whyte, the interim titleholder, is in prime position for a shot at the title if Fury continues his career – as expected.
Joe Joyce remains second on the list, with Andy Ruiz Jr. and Joseph Parker following. Frank Sanchez, a Cuban in excellent form, makes a big jump to fifth.
Jared Anderson, who gets touted as the best US heavyweight since Wilder, is beginning to make small strides in the top forty.
‘The Real Big Baby’ is now up to 34th position.
CHAMPION: Tyson Fury
INTERIM: Dillian Whyte
1 Deontay Wilder US
2 Joe Joyce GB SILVER/BBBofC/COMM
3 Andy Ruiz Jr. Mexico/US
4 Joseph Parker New Zealand
5 Frank Sanchez Cuba CONTINENTAL AMERICAS
6 Luis Ortiz Cuba
7 Michael Hunter US
8 Agit Kabayel Germany
9 Filip Hrgovic Croatia
10 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF
11 Tony Yoka France
12 Dereck Chisora GB
13 Robert Helenius Finland
14 Martin Bakole Congo/GB INTL
15 Daniel Dubois GB
VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF
16 Otto Wallin Sweden
17 Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US
18 Murat Gassiev Russia
19 Kubrat Pulev Bulgaria
20 Hughie Fury GB
21 Carlos Takam Cameroon
22 Simon Kean Canada
23 Zhan Kossobutskiy Kazakhstan
24 Vladyslav Sirenko Ukraine ABCO
25 Jack Mulowayi Congo/Belgium
26 Zhilei Zhang China
27 Steven Shaw US
28 Kevin Lerena South Africa
29 Marco Huck Germany
30 Peter Kadiru Germany
31 Fabio Wardley GB
32 Jose Larduet Cuba CONT. LATINO AMERICAN
33 Junior Fa New Zealand
34 Jared Anderson US
35 Hemi Ahio New Zealand Middle East
36 Sergey Kuzmin Russia
37 Joe Goodall Australia Australasia
38 Cassius Chaney US
39 Alexis Garcia Dom. R.
40 Oleksandr Zakhozhy Ukraine/Germany FRANCOPHONE
