Hilarious fan poster spotlights age-old Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook grievance

December 1st, 2021

A fan poster put together regarding the recently-announced Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook fight shines a light on the grievances felt by the UK fans.

Khan vs. Brook got confirmed earlier this week to a significant fanfare on British soil. However, sifting through social media comments saw a lot of the boxing fraternity join World Boxing News and other media, stating the fight has come far too late.

Both former world rulers have nowhere to go with their respective careers, having lost big fights against Canelo Alvarez, Gennadiy Golovkin, Errol Spence, and Terence Crawford.

It’s clear the duo are past their prime, but this hasn’t stopped a UK Pay Per View fee from getting incorporated into proceedings.

A backlash followed when Sky Sports Box Office got featured on the original fight poster. This outcome led to someone online mocking up their own to hilarious consequences.

Organizers at BOXXER and Sky must know of the lukewarm reception to their Khan vs. Brook PPV plan.

They’ve gone in big-time on the fight’s promotion and in their bid to drum in interest.

Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development at Sky Sports, said: “Amir Khan against Kell Brook is here at last, and it’s going to be an unforgettable night when these two huge names in British boxing finally settle their long-running rivalry.

“Khan and Brook have been asked about this fight for a decade, despite their success as world champion. Now we will get the answer in February.

AMIR KHAN

Khan said: “I am coming levels down in taking this fight. I have fought the best in the world, and I’ve conquered America.

“To give the British fans this fight, I am coming levels down. The people want to see this fight. The people want to see me punch him in the face.

“It’s time to put him in his place and hopefully move on to bigger and better things.”

KELL BROOK

Brook added: “This is the first time I have ever heard him talk about having respect for me.

“Believe me, after this fight, if he can still remember my name, he will have respect for me when he comes around.

“I am still the best welterweight in Britain, and I will show everyone.”

Make up your own mind on whether to purchase the PPV or not. The proof will be in the pudding.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.