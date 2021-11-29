Pre-sale tickets set for Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook on Feb 19 in Manchester

Pre-sale tickets information is out in the open after bitter rivals Amir Khan and Kell Brook agreed to end their long-running feud next year finally.

Both have nowhere to go with their respective careers. Therefore, pitting the two together before retirement seemed the logical step.

The duo will enter the ring on February 19, 2022 to square off in one of the most long-drawn-out encounters in British boxing history.

BOXXER and Sky Sports will formally announce the fight at a press conference in London this afternoon, with the news set to polarize boxing fans who have clamored to see the two antagonists do battle for nearly a decade.

The last six years, in particular, have been painful for the UK fraternity.

Manchester will host the bout, with thousands of fans expected to attend the AO Arena [formerly Manchester Arena and the MEN].

Ben Shalom of BOXXER, who managed to do what Eddie Hearn tried and failed to do, cannot wait.

“Khan and Brook are icons of the sport in Britain, and this will be an iconic encounter,” he pointed out. “Their rivalry has simmered for years.”

AMIR KHAN vs. KELL BROOK

Sky’s Adam Smith, who will host the fight on Sky Sports Box Office Pay Per View, added: “Sky Sports has covered some of the biggest fights of both Khan and Brook’s careers, but this one is special.

“This is a heated feud which has simmered for years, and there’s so much pride at stake. It’s a real 50-50 fight, and we will find out in February who takes it!”

Tickets for this landmark moment in British boxing history will first be made available via an exclusive priority pre-sale. Fans can register for the pre-sale at Boxxer.com.

Furthermore, with the event expected to sell out quickly, fans who wish to attend the event are strongly encouraged to register for the pre-sale to avoid disappointment.

