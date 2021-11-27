Gennadiy Golovkin eyes ‘Big Drama Show’ with three-belt clash possible

November 27th, 2021

Gennadiy Golovkin returns to title action at the end of the year and promises fans another ‘Big Drama Show’ is in store against Ryota Murata.

In search of another historic victory, Golovkin dismissed following Canelo Alvarez with a move up to super-middleweight to regain one of the belts he lost controversially to the Mexican superstar.

It’s been over three years since ‘GGG’ held two versions of a bonafide world championship at the same time. Golovkin now hopes to fend off Murata to add the WBA version to his IBF crown.

Victory should set up a three-belt battle with WBO ruler Demetrius Andrade in the spring of 2022 as both compete on DAZN.

BIG DRAMA SHOW

Golovkin, for now, is solely focused on the task at hand in Saitama on December 29.

“I am really excited to be bringing the Big Drama Show to Japan. This is a country where boxing is very popular,” said Golovkin.

“Ryōta Murata has been an outstanding champion. It is going to be a special night when we meet in the ring to unify our titles.

“We are going to give the fans a great fight,” he added.

Ed Breeze, EVP Rights at DAZN, stopped short of mentioning the possibility of Golovkin either facing Andrade or even Jaime Munguia, for that matter.

“What a way to close out a fantastic 2021 of boxing. One of the best to ever step in the ring Gennadiy’ GGG’ Golovkin, is facing off against Ryōta Murata for the WBA and IBF titles.

“Ryōta Murata takes a big step up against the middleweight king. GGG looks to continue his reign in the division after dismantling Szeremeta last time out.

“This is set to be a middleweight war. We’re thrilled to have the fight live on DAZN on December 29.”

UNDISPUTED

Golovkin got linked to a third installment with Canelo in May. However, there seems to be no rush for the 39-year-old.

Always in super-shape, Golovkin could fight easily until 42 or 43 at the very highest level. That gives the Kazakh puncher plenty of time to become entirely undisputed at 160 for the first time.

Facing Andrade in the spring, followed by Jermall Charlo at the end of 2022, could set Golovkin up nicely for Canelo in May of 2023 at a higher weight limit.

Big plans. Big Drama Show.

